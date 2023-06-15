Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Braves on Thursday, June 15

After notching series wins to start the week, the Atlanta Braves (42-26) and Colorado Rockies (26-41) will kick off a four-game set on Thursday night. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Lefty Kyle Freeland (4-7, 3.91 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while the Braves counter with top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 0.00) in his second career start.

Atlanta enters as heavy -245 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Rockies +205 underdogs with the over/under set at nine.

Rockies-Braves picks: Thursday, June 15th

Injury report

Rockies

Out: OF Charlie Blackmon (hand), OF Kris Bryant (heel), 1B CJ Cron (back), SP Ryan Feltner (head), SP Antonio Senzatela (elbow), SP German Marquez (triceps), 1B Sean Bouchard (biceps), SP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow), 2B Brendan Rodgers (shoulder), RP Tyler Kinley (elbow)

Braves

Day to day: RP Jesse Chavez (leg)

Out: RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm), 3B Ehire Adrianza (elbow), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (oblique), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow), SP Huascar Ynoa (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Freeland vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Freeland will make his 15th start of 2023 and has notched two strong starts this month heading into Thursday night. Both ended in losses, but the lefty allowed just three runs over 12 combined innings.

Smith-Shawver will make his third career appearance and hasn’t allowed an earned run over 7.2 innings of work this season. Atlanta’s No. 4 prospect allowed two unearned runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in a couple of Braves victories.

Over/Under pick

The Braves will bring the second-best OPS (.807) in the league into Thursday night and should be in a good position to put up some runs with poor road splits for Freeland. (More on that in the moneyline pick.) Despite the strong start to his career, Smith-Shawver is still a rookie who hasn’t built up much trust at this point, and his command was erratic despite his solid line against the Washington Nationals last week.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Despite playing home games at a higher elevation, Freeland has actually been much better at Coors Field this season. He has a 4.81 ERA and 1-5 record over six starts away from home this season, so let’s go with the Braves to have some success in this matchup.

Pick: Braves