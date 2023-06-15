2023 NBA mock draft: Cam Whitmore, Cason Wallace late risers while Jordan Hawkins falls

The 2023 NBA Draft is one week away, and the San Antonio Spurs are still highly likely to select Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick. The intrigue begins after the Spurs make their pick, as the Charlotte Hornets could go in several directions with the No. 2 spot. That’s where this draft really starts.

Here’s our mock draft for the full first round of the 2023 NBA Draft one week before the event.

No. 1 Spurs - Victor Wembanyama, France

No. 2 Hornets - Brandon Miller, Alabama

No. 3 Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

No. 4 Rockets - Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

No. 5 Pistons - Cam Whitmore, Villanova

No. 6 Magic - Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

No. 7 Pacers - Jarace Walker, Houston

No. 8 Wizards - Anthony Black, Arkansas

No. 9 Jazz - Cason Wallace, Kentucky

No. 10 Mavericks - Taylor Hendricks, UCF

No. 11 Magic (via Bulls) - Gradey Dick, Kansas

No. 12 Thunder - Keyonte George, Baylor

No. 13 Raptors - Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

No. 14 Pelicans - Dereck Lively, Duke

Whitmore and Wallace are the two risers in this portion of the draft. The Villanova product has impressed in the pre-draft process, and fits well with Detroit’s current setup. Walker may have been mocked to Detroit from the beginning, but Whitmore does offer a better positional fit at the moment.

No. 15 Hawks - Bilal Coulibaly, France

No. 16 Jazz (via Timberwolves) - Jordan Hawkins, UConn

No. 17 Lakers - Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

No. 18 Heat - Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

No. 19 Warriors - Kris Murray, Iowa

No. 20 Rockets (via Clippers) - Greg Jackson, South Carolina

No. 21 Nets (via Suns) - Noah Clowney, Alabama

No. 22 Nets - Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

No. 23 Trail Blazers (via Knicks) - Jett Howard, Michigan

No. 24 Kings - Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

No. 25 Grizzlies - Colby Jones, Xavier

No. 26 Pacers (via Cavaliers) - Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

No. 27 Hornets (via Nuggets) - Rayan Rupert, NBL

No. 28 Jazz (via 76ers) - Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

No. 29 Pacers (via Celtics) - Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

No. 30 Clippers (via Bucks) - James Nnaji, Barcelona

Hawkins, one of the prominent players from UConn’s title team, has fallen since the process began. It’ll be interesting to see if some team in the lottery takes him but he’s likely fallen out of the top 14 picks. The back half of the first round is another spot where we could see some teams go for the upside of more raw prospects rather than solidify rotation spots.