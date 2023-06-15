DraftKings Network LIVE 2023 NBA Mock Draft: Who follows Victor Wembanyama?

DraftKings Network gets you set for the 2023 NBA Draft with our live Mock Draft show featuring all your favorite DraftKings NBA analysts.

Hosted by The Sweat’s Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield, our DK analysts — Julian Edlow, Nick Friar and Chinnay Vaidya — give you their thoughts on the Lottery on a pick-by-pick basis.

Make sure to follow along live below and check back for updates as the picks roll in.

DraftKings Network LIVE 2023 NBA Mock Draft Results Draft Pick No. Analyst Team Selection Draft Pick No. Analyst Team Selection 1 — San Antonio Victor Wembanyama (Metropolitans 92 – France) 2 Julian Edlow Charlotte Brandon Miller (Alabama) 3 Nick Whalen Portland Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite) 4 Chinmay Vaidya Houston Amen Thompson (City Reapers - Overtime Elite) 5 Nick Friar Detroit Cam Whitmore (Villanova) 6 Julian Edlow Orlando Ausar Thompson (City Reapers - Overtime Elite) 7 Nick Whalen Indiana Taylor Hendricks (UCF) 8 Chinmay Vaidya Washington Anthony Black (Arkansas) 9 Nick Friar Utah Bilal Coulibaly (Metropolitans 92 – France) 10 Julian Edlow Dallas Jarace Walker (Houston) 11 Julian Edlow Orlando Gradey Dick (Kansas) 12 Nick Whalen Oklahoma City Cason Wallace (Kentucky) 13 Chinmay Vaidya Toronto Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana) 14 Nick Friar New Orleans Keyonte George (Baylor)

Key Analysis

1. San Antonio Spurs — Victor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92

Nick Whalen on the pick: I think it’s going to be interesting how he’s measured. A lot of people are going to consider anything short of Wembanyama averaging 20, 10 and three blocks a game ... as a disappointment. But I also feel like it could go the other way and I’m actually surprised he’s not a heavier favorite for Rookie of the Year because he’s kind of the incumbent winner, right? Everybody expects him to win this award and I think he’s going to have to play his way OUT of Rookie of the Year. Everybody is going to want to give it to him. Like any moment where he has a highlight block where he’s covering a ton of ground or a huge dunk or a 30-point game, it’s going to be a big, big deal and I think it’s going to be kind of inescapable throughout the season, all this Wembanyama coverage. So, someone like Scoot Henderson at +350 or people forget Chet Holmgren, he’s kind of taken the Blake Griffin path here to potentially win this award, he’s at +450, Brandon Miller is closer to 10-to-1. Like those guys are going to have to not only exceed Wembanyama in terms of their production during this rookie season but they’re going to have to blow it out of the water because everybody is going to want to give this award to Wembanyama. So, I think as long as he stays healthy it’s his award to lose, he’d have to be really, really disappointing to not win it.

2. Charlotte Hornets — Brandon Miller, F, Alabama

Julian Edlow on his pick: Scoot Henderson was the guy slotted here all season long. ... Henderson didn’t develop the jump shot that scouts hoped he would in the G League. He’s still a fantastic prospect ... like a Derrick Rose/Russell Westbrook-type of prospect. Brandon Miller, not only fit-wise next to Ball, is clearly the fit but ... he has the ceiling of a Jayson Tatum, Paul George-type of player. With him, I think that you’re getting a player and a person, according to the reports of these workouts, that is going to fit really well with Charlotte. ... They really need a wing and this a guy who can fit there and shoot the ball really well.

5. Detroit Pistons — Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova

Nick Friar on his pick: This is a tough spot, but at the same time I know that I want to go with Cam Whitmore out of Villanova. He’s athletic, he’s got a good build, he runs the floor well, he’s best when he’s getting downhill. I like pairing him up with Cade Cunningham. Strong at the rim, too, and look a decent 3-point shooter, too. He definitely to get better at improvising, which, hey, he’s 19 years old ... he’s just about to turn 19 years old after the Draft, actually. And look, defensively too, he gives you versatility and should be able to play from 2 to 4, but he needs to improve a little bit when it comes to his awareness on the defensive end. But still, at No. 5 where some of these other picks are a little bit clearer right now, really happy with Cam Whitmore and how he’s going to help improve this young roster.

Biggest Surprises

Chinmay Vaidya: None of these picks are too out there, outside of Jarace Walker falling all the way to 10, I don’t think that’s really going to happen. But you know what that means, that means there’s going to be a lot of movement, a lot of trade potential, a lot of noise happening during this draft because teams just don’t know, outside of the top three, who’s really any good, who’s going to pan out and the lack of long-range shooting outside of Gradey Dick and to a certain extent Cam Whitmore, there’s not really that many great knock down shooters where a team can say, “well at least we know that this guy is going to hit the 3-ball well and we can work around that for his overall game.” So I think, even Charlotte at 2, what’s the long-term fit there for LaMelo Ball? Are they going to pay him that big contract or do they go with Scoot Henderson at No. 2. ...

But I think Orlando, with two Lottery picks and a lot of young players who fit on the wing with Portland, that could be a spot where Orlando jumps all the way up to 3, grabs Scoot Henderson as the point guard they’ve tried plug and play for so long and run with Banchero, Scoot and Wagner and the rest of the guys who are there after any trade. So I think there’s going to be a lot of movement, or at least a lot of rumors of movement ... .

Julian Edlow: I’m just going to add one more guy for surprises because we’re talking about the guys that were drafted, I’m going to talk about a guy that we didn’t have in the Lottery ... is Derek Lively from Duke. This is a guy that was the No. 1 prospect in high school entering the year and didn’t quite pan out, but it can be hard for these big guys in college basketball. So, he’s a guy I think 10 at Dallas and I think even 12 at OKC ... OKC, again, can swing for the home runs, go for those No. 1 overall-type of talents, even with Holmgren they can still use size. So, Lively is a guy that we didn’t select that I would be surprised if he doesn’t wind up in the Lottery next week.

Watch the show below for the full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Watch The Sweat LIVE weekdays at 11 a.m. ET by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.