Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele blitz U.S. Open via first round 62’s to set major record

Rickie Fowler needed a miracle just to make the Top 125 of the PGA TOUR FedEx Cup Standings last season. The former “best player to never win a major” was in danger of needed a one-time career earnings exemption just to stay a full-time professional last year.

Fast forward just nine months later, and Fowler is now in the drivers seat of the U.S. Open, with an unforgettable opening round 62 on Thursday on the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club.

And then SoCal’s own Xander Schauffele did the exact same thing, firing a second -8 62 to share the lead after 18 holes. The duo are a whopping five shots clear of the field as of now, which puts two of the best players to never take a home one of the big four trophies (though Schauffele is the 2020 Olympic gold medalist) as the favorites to win at LACC..

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Schauffele is the favorite to win on in-game betting at +300, with Fowler coming in at +600, only behind the -3 Scottie Scheffler at +550.

Fowler and Schauffele both tie the record for lowest round in any major with Branden Grace, who shot 62 at Royal Birkdale at the third round of the 2017 Open Championship.

Six players have shot 63 at the U.S. Open, most recently Tommy Fleetwood at Shinnecock Hills in 2018. But Johnny Miller’s legendary final round 63 at Oakmont in 1973 was celebrated earlier this week, as he won the Bob Jones Award for his lifetime contributions to the game.

But just one-fourth of the way through the first U.S. Open in Los Angeles in decades, we already have seen plenty of history. You can expect the USGA to potentially tighten up the notoriously-flexible LACC course for Round 2 on Friday.