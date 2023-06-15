Sam Burns makes Thursday’s second hole-in-one on No. 15 at 2023 U.S. Open

The 15th hole at Los Angeles Country Club was one of the most discussed heading into the 2023 U.S. Open due to it’s potential as a lob wedge distance, as well as the various ways it could be set up.

But during Thursday’s first round, the best players in the world have found it worth firing. And Sam Burns makes the second ace of the day at the 124-yard flip and (no) putt.

Matthieu Pavon of France hit one earlier in the morning, though he certainly took a different route to the cup than Burns

MATTHIEU PAVON WITH AN ACEpic.twitter.com/QVduay9SQa — DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 15, 2023

Burns moves to -2 with the most fun eagle you can make, while Pavon finished his round at +1.

This is the third time two players have found an ace in a U.S. Open round on the same hole, but that’s hardly the most history made today: Both Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele fired an opening -8 62, setting the scoring record for any U.S. Open round in history. What’s more impressive is both players are a full five shots clear of the field in the clubhouse.

It’s been a wild day at LACC already, and there’s 3.5 more rounds of golf to go in the national championship. Buckle up for what could be an unforgettable weekend of major golf.