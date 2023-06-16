 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the 2023 U.S. Open via live online stream on Saturday & Sunday

We go over how to watch the 2023 U.S. Open as the PGA Tour tees off from the Los Angeles Country Club in California.

By DKNation Staff
Matt Fitzpatrick (top R) of England celebrates with caddie Billy Foster (top L) after winning on the 18th green as Will Zalatoris (bottom L) of the United States and caddie Ryan Goble (bottom R) embrace during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The U.S. Open is back, and this year’s tournament should be unlike anyone before it. This year’s tournament, which will be the first U.S. Open held in Los Angeles since 1948, will feature a record 200-plus hours of golf across all of NBC’s platforms. Here’s how and when you can watch.

To watch the 2023 U.S. Open on NBC or USA Network, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on USA Network with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

You can also watch streams on USOpen.com, the U.S. Open mobile app, and Peacock. There will also be special channels for DirecTV subscribers with those feeds as well. Both the morning and afternoon Featured Groups will be on two different streaming channels, as well as coverage of every shot on several holes for all players on a third stream.

Live stream options for 2023 U.S. Open are through Peacock, which has several different streams available. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web and on the Peacock App available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to Peacock, with packages starting at $19.99 for a year.

Saturday Featured Groups (Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook):

3:40 PM: Rickie Fowler (+350), Wyndham Clark (+700)
3:29 PM: Rory McIlroy (+300), Xander Schauffele (+400)

Coverage schedule, Round 3

NBC

Saturday: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Peacock

U.S. Open All Access: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Golf Channel

Live From the U.S. Open 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. / 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

USOpen.com

Coverage schedule, Final round

Golf Channel

Live From the U.S. Open 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. / 10 p.m. - midnight

NBC

1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Peacock

Final Round action: Noon - 1 p.m.
U.S. Open All Access: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

USOpen.com

