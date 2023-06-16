How to watch the 2023 U.S. Open via live online stream on Saturday & Sunday

The U.S. Open is back, and this year’s tournament should be unlike anyone before it. This year’s tournament, which will be the first U.S. Open held in Los Angeles since 1948, will feature a record 200-plus hours of golf across all of NBC’s platforms. Here’s how and when you can watch.

To watch the 2023 U.S. Open on NBC or USA Network, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on USA Network with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

You can also watch streams on USOpen.com, the U.S. Open mobile app, and Peacock. There will also be special channels for DirecTV subscribers with those feeds as well. Both the morning and afternoon Featured Groups will be on two different streaming channels, as well as coverage of every shot on several holes for all players on a third stream.

Live stream options for 2023 U.S. Open are through Peacock, which has several different streams available. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web and on the Peacock App available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to Peacock, with packages starting at $19.99 for a year.

Saturday Featured Groups (Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook):

3:40 PM: Rickie Fowler (+350), Wyndham Clark (+700)

3:29 PM: Rory McIlroy (+300), Xander Schauffele (+400)

Coverage schedule, Round 3

Saturday: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.

U.S. Open All Access: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Golf Channel

Live From the U.S. Open 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. / 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Coverage schedule, Final round

Golf Channel

Live From the U.S. Open 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. / 10 p.m. - midnight

1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Final Round action: Noon - 1 p.m.

U.S. Open All Access: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

USOpen.com