Will Arnett, Daniel Ricciardo to host alternate ‘Manningcast’ show for Canadian Grand Prix

Montreal is the site of the next F1 race, as the Canadian Grand Prix is on tap this weekend. The race is slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 18 while airing on ABC. However, there’s an alternate telecast (with an entertaining twist) that might be worth checking out.

ESPN2 will air a new telecast called The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett in addition to the traditional broadcast on ABC. This mirrors the widely-popular ‘Manningcast’ show hosted by former NFL quarterbacks (and brothers) Peyton and Eli Manning, which has aired as an alternate telecast to select Monday Night Football games since 2021.

Arnett is a self-proclaimed F1 fan who is sure to add an entertaining, comedic perspective to the broadcast. Ricciardo, winner of eight F1 Grand Prix events who currently serves as a third driver for Red Bull Racing, is known for having an outgoing personality on top of his racing success.

While the Canadian Grand Prix will serve as the first airing of The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett, it won’t be the last. The two are scheduled to provide the alternate broadcast to the F1 races in Austin, TX (Oct. 22) and Las Vegas, NV (Nov. 18) later this year.