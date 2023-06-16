 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, June 16

We take a look at the WNBA schedule for Friday, June 16th and how to watch.

By Nick Simon
Los Angeles Sparks v Minnesota Lynx Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

We have an evening doubleheader to look forward to in the WNBA this evening as the Phoenix Mercury hit the road to face the Washington Mystics at 8 p.m. ET before the Minnesota Lynx battle the Los Angeles Sparks in a Commissioner’s Cup contest at 10 p.m. ET. Both games will air on Ion.

Phoenix (2-6) is looking to get back on track after falling flat in an 83-69 loss to Seattle on Tuesday. Washington (5-4) is looking to do the same after getting shelled in an 87-66 loss to Indiana on Tuesday. Right afterwards, Minnesota (2-7) and Los Angeles (5-4) will battle for a second time this week, the previous matchup resulting in a 91-86 Lynx win on Sunday.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Friday, June 16

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics

Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: Ion
Live stream: Ion TV
Point spread: Mystics -11.5

Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: Ion
Live stream: Ion TV
Point spread: Sparks -5

