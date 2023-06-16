WNBA picks and predictions for Friday, June 16

We have an evening doubleheader to look forward to in the WNBA this evening as the Phoenix Mercury hit the road to face the Washington Mystics at 8 p.m. ET before the Minnesota Lynx battle the Los Angeles Sparks in a Commissioner’s Cup contest at 10 p.m. ET. Both games will air on Ion.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mercury, 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Mystics -11.5

Total: 156.5

Moneyline: Mystics -700, Mercury +510

The pick: Under 156.5

These are the two most under-friendly teams in the league and tonight’s matchup could very well be a low-scoring affair. Offensively, Washington is shooting a league-worst 38.1% from the field but defensively, is holding opponents to a league-low 40.6%. The Mystics could very much make this a slog and and the Mercury could have a tough time offensively with Brittney Griner doubtful with a hip injury. Take the under.

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Sparks -5

Total: 163.5

Moneyline: Sparks -215, Lynx +185

The pick: Sparks -5

Los Angeles fell to Minnesota in a 91-86 loss on Sunday but responded with a 18-point blowout victory over Dallas on Tuesday. Part of the Sparks’ early success can be owed to turnover margin, as they’re forcing a league-high 16.9 turnovers per game and committing a league-low 12.8 per game. That could come in handy against a Lynx team that can be careless at times on offense and create plenty of extra possession to win by a comfortable margin.