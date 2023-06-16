Breaking down the weather forecast for the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads to Montreal this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 18 while airing on ABC. There will be two practice sessions on Friday followed by another practice and then qualifying on Saturday.

Max Verstappen won this event at the famous Circuit Gilles Villeneuve last year, and he did so in favorable weather conditions. That might not be the case this time around, as there’s a chance of precipitation in Montreal over the weekend. It might not be enough to delay the events, but it will be something to track, particularly heading into practice and qualifying.

Below we’ll take a look at those weather projections for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend in Montreal, Canada, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, June 16

Hi 75°, Low 61°: Cloudy with a chance of precipitation around 1 p.m. ET

1:25 p.m. ET: Practice 1

4:55 p.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, June 17

Hi 65°, Low 58°: Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon.

12:25 p.m. ET: Practice 3

3:55 p.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, June 18

Hi 69°, Low 56°: Cloudy, but no rainfall (or very little) expected.

1 p.m. ET: Canadian Grand Prix (70 laps, 305.27 miles)