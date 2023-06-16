 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Canadian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the action during race two of the Ferrari Challenge at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula 1 racing travels to Montreal this weekend for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. The race is back for a second straight year after back-to-back COVID-19 cancellations in 2020 and 2021. Max Verstappen is the defending champ after Lewis Hamilton won four of the previous five runnings.

The race weekend opens with two practice sessions on Friday and one on Saturday. All three practice sessions will air on ESPN2 and be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the sessions, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream practice.

Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -330, followed by Sergio Pérez at +400, Hamilton at +1400, and Fernando Alonso at +1800. Those four drivers make up the top four in points this season. Verstappen has won five races this season and looks like he will run away with the title. Pérez, Alonso, and Hamilton make up the rest of the top four in that order. 34 points separate the three drivers.

How to watch practice for the Canadian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 16, 1:30 p.m.
Practice 2: Friday, June 16, 5 p.m.
Practice 3: Saturday, June 17, 12:30 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Canadian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

