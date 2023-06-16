F1 practice live stream: How to watch Canadian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula 1 racing travels to Montreal this weekend for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. The race is back for a second straight year after back-to-back COVID-19 cancellations in 2020 and 2021. Max Verstappen is the defending champ after Lewis Hamilton won four of the previous five runnings.

The race weekend opens with two practice sessions on Friday and one on Saturday. All three practice sessions will air on ESPN2 and be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the sessions, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream practice.

Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -330, followed by Sergio Pérez at +400, Hamilton at +1400, and Fernando Alonso at +1800. Those four drivers make up the top four in points this season. Verstappen has won five races this season and looks like he will run away with the title. Pérez, Alonso, and Hamilton make up the rest of the top four in that order. 34 points separate the three drivers.

How to watch practice for the Canadian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 16, 1:30 p.m.

Practice 2: Friday, June 16, 5 p.m.

Practice 3: Saturday, June 17, 12:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN

Entry list