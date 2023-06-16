F1 practice start time: When the Canadian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

Formula 1 returns to the track this weekend for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. The field heads to Montreal after a break last weekend. The race is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 and qualifying will air Saturday afternoon. Ahead of that, the drivers will run through three practice sessions to get their cars ready for qualifying and the race.

The first two practice sessions will take place on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET. The third practice session will take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. All three practices will air on ESPN2.

It will surprise nobody that Max Verstappen is favored to win Sunday’s race ahead of practice and qualifying. He’s installed with -330 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and is followed by teammate Sergio Pérez, who is +400 to win. DK is offering a winning margin prop bet, and the public is likely looking at a strong Verstappen win. A winning margin of greater than ten seconds is favored at -125.

Odds will move after practice, but the only way Verstappen drops out of favored status is with a particularly poor run in qualifying.

How to watch practice for the Canadian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 16, 1:30 p.m.

Practice 2: Friday, June 16, 5:00 p.m.

Practice 3: Saturday, June 16, 12:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list