 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 practice start time: When the Canadian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Canada on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By David Fucillo
General view at the hairpin during practice for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 8, 2012 in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Formula 1 returns to the track this weekend for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. The field heads to Montreal after a break last weekend. The race is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 and qualifying will air Saturday afternoon. Ahead of that, the drivers will run through three practice sessions to get their cars ready for qualifying and the race.

The first two practice sessions will take place on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET. The third practice session will take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. All three practices will air on ESPN2.

It will surprise nobody that Max Verstappen is favored to win Sunday’s race ahead of practice and qualifying. He’s installed with -330 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and is followed by teammate Sergio Pérez, who is +400 to win. DK is offering a winning margin prop bet, and the public is likely looking at a strong Verstappen win. A winning margin of greater than ten seconds is favored at -125.

Odds will move after practice, but the only way Verstappen drops out of favored status is with a particularly poor run in qualifying.

How to watch practice for the Canadian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 16, 1:30 p.m.
Practice 2: Friday, June 16, 5:00 p.m.
Practice 3: Saturday, June 16, 12:30 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Canadian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

More From DraftKings Nation