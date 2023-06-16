Gold Cup qualifying tournament: Schedule, results for 2023 qualifiers

The summer of 2023 will see some significant soccer across the globe, ranging from the women’s World Cup to the Gold Cup to UEFA qualifying. Over the next week, we get two rounds of Gold Cup qualifying for the final three spots in the field.

12 nations are competing for the final spots, and the first round of matches is scheduled for Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. The six winners will advance to a second round on Tuesday, June 20, of which the three winners will join the field that starts Gold Cup play on Saturday, June 24.

The full schedule of the two rounds is listed below. The winner of qualifying Match 7 will join Group D, which includes Canada, Guatemala, and Cuba. The winner of qualifying Match 8 will join Group C, which includes Costa Rica, Panama, and El Salvador. The winner of qualifying Match 9 will join Group A, which includes the United States, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Notably, Trinidad and Tobago was originally part of this qualifying round. However, Nicaragua was disqualified from the tournament due to fielding an ineligible player and Trinidad and Tobago replaced them. Antigua and Barbuda took the latter’s spot in the qualifying tournament.

Qualifying round schedule

Round 1

Friday, June 16

Match 1: Antigua and Barbuda vs. Guadeloupe — 4:30 p.m.

Match 2: Martinique vs. St. Lucia — 7:00 p.m.

Match 3: Curaçao vs. St. Kitts and Nevis — 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Match 4: French Guiana vs. Sint Maarten — 4:30 p.m.

Match 5: Suriname vs. Puerto Rico — 7:00 p.m.

Match 6: Guyana vs. Grenada — 9:00 p.m.

Round 2

Tuesday, June 20

Match 7: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 6

Match 8: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 5

Match 9: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4

Who advanced from qualifying round

Three Round 2 winners