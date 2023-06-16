Picks, predictions for 2023 Canadian Grand Prix

This weekend, the Formula 1 circuit heads to Montreal for the upcoming race. The Canadian Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, with a broadcast time of 1 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also catch the live stream on WatchESPN.

Below, we’ll run through our favorite 2023 Canadian Grand Prix predictions and picks with respect to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Canadian Grand Prix Picks

Max Verstappen: winner (-330)

Verstappen was dominant in his record-breaking 2022 season, and that has carried into 2023. The back-to-back Formula One Champion has won three straight races by hefty margins. In fact, he has won 5-of-7 races this season. In the two misses, he finished runner-up to teammate Sergio Pérez. On top of that, Verstappen won the Canadian GP last year, and he’s poised to continue his string of dominance.

Red Bull Racing: double podium finish (-140)

We hinted towards this above, but didn’t come out and say it: Red Bull has absolutely dominated in 2023 so far. Either Verstappen or Pérez has finished first in every race. Both drivers finished on the podium in 4-of-7 races up to this point. The misses were close too, as Perez finished fourth in the Spanish GP and fifth in the Australian GP. Red Bull Racing has been flexing its muscle this season, and they certainly have the “wiiings” to get the job done once again.

Carlos Sainz to finish on the podium (+450)

If you are looking for a bet with a higher payout, taking Sainz to finish on the podium is worth considering. Ferrari has underachieved all season, which is why you can find relatively long odds on Sainz and Charles Leclerc to bounce back. Let’s face it, Ferrari is going to turn things around at some point. Sainz finished fifth in the Spanish GP in the last event. Prior to that, he was looking at a podium finish in Monaco before a late spin out. It’s worth noting that Sainz finished second in last year’s Canadian GP, and he also recorded the fastest lap in that event. He has been flirting with the podium in recent races, and Sainz has the ability to get the job done in Montreal.