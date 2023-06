Full list of afternoon tee times for Round 2 of 2023 U.S. Open

After a blistering pair of 62’s yesterday by Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark is setting the pace at the 2023 U.S. Open as the Friday afternoon tee times hit the driving range at Los Angeles Country Club.

Round 2 began at 9:45 a.m ET (and just after dawn at 6:45 a.m. via Pacific Time), and the first players in the second wave will put a peg in the ground starting at 3:15 p.m. ET. USA Network will have live coverage from 1-8 p.m. ET, with NBC Sports taking over for some rare prime time major golf from 8-11 p.m. ET.

Some of the notable groups include:

4:10 p.m. Tee No. 10: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

4:43 p.m. Tee No. 10: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

4:54 p.m. Tee No. 1: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the U.S. Open on Friday, June 16: