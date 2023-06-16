Breaking down cut line for the 2023 U.S. Open

The second round of the 2023 U.S. Open is underway from Los Angeles Country Club, with a pair of Southern California kids in Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele sharing the lead after record-breaking -8 62’s on Thursday.

But now we turn our attention to who will play the weekend on the North Course, where a much lower score than normal in a U.S. Open will likely be required.

How is the cut line determined?

The U.S. Open invites just the top 60 players and ties to play the weekend. That’s short of the usual PGA TOUR cut of T65 or better, and outside of The Masters is the smallest weekend field pro players will see.

What is the projected cut line for the U.S. Open as of now?

Update 2:10 p.m. We are up to 75 players of the 156-man field at +1 or better, but a whopping 25 of them are at +1 exactly. That means afternoon conditions could be a major factor to the cut line considering 12 of them haven’t even teed off yet.

Abraham Ancer (thru 13) and Sahith Theegala (thru 11), both at + 1, likely need to come home at par or better to not have a sweat this evening.

Right now there are 73 players at +1 or better, with 19 on the +1 number exactly. But with conditions getting a bit tougher, and the USGA stiffening the course overnight so more record rounds aren’t happening, you can expect at least +2 or even +3 to be the number needed.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Cameron Davis at +7 thru seven holes today is likely to have the next two days to himself. Joel Dahmen at +4 might need a round like the one he used to qualify for this event in 2022 to stay alive. And Kurt Kitayama at +4 thru seven as well needs some birdies coming home, which for him is via the front nine.