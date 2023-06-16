Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 U.S. Open on Saturday

After 36 holes on the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club, Rickie Fowler holds a one-shot lead at -10 heading into Moving Day of the 2023 U.S. Open.
Fowler fired a -2 68 on Friday to maintain his lead following a record-breaking -8 62 on Thursday alongside fellow Southern Californian Xander Schauffele. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy Fowler hasn’t won on the PGA TOUR since the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and was the dead-last player in 125th place in the FedEx Cup standings after the 2022-23 season to keep his pro card based on his play.
But his recent surge has seen him book a pair of Top 10’s in his last two outings, and now he’s 36 holes away from his first major victory.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the leader is not the chalk as that honor goes to Rory McIlroy (+300) who is two shots adrift at -8. Fowler checks in at +350, with Xander Schauffele (-8) at +400 and the pre-tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (-5) at +700.
Below is a full list of groups and tee times for Round 3 of the U.S. Open from Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday.
2023 U.S. Open Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|3:40 PM
|Rickie Fowler
|Wyndham Clark
|3:29 PM
|Rory McIlroy
|Xander Schauffele
|3:18 PM
|Harris English
|Dustin Johnson
|3:07 PM
|Min Woo Lee
|Sam Bennett
|2:56 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Cameron Smith
|2:45 PM
|Tony Finau
|Charley Hoffman
|2:29 PM
|Brian Harman
|Justin Suh
|2:18 PM
|Ryutaro Nagano
|Dylan Wu
|2:07 PM
|Gary Woodland
|Denny McCarthy
|1:56 PM
|Nick Hardy
|Romain Langasque
|1:45 PM
|Eric Cole
|Andrew Putnam
|1:34 PM
|Austin Eckroat
|Sam Burns
|1:23 PM
|Keith Mitchell
|Ryan Gerard
|1:12 PM
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Si Woo Kim
|1:01 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|Joaquin Niemann
|12:45 PM
|Sahith Theegala
|Billy Horschel
|12:34 PM
|Brooks Koepka
|Mackenzie Hughes
|12:23 PM
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:12 PM
|Gordon Sargent
|Collin Morikawa
|12:01 PM
|Tom Kim
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|11:50 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Jacob Solomon
|11:39 AM
|Jordan Smith
|Adam Svensson
|11:28 AM
|Kevin Streelman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|11:17 AM
|Sergio Garcia
|Patrick Reed
|11:01 AM
|Sam Stevens
|Maxwell Moldovan
|10:50 AM
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Abraham Ancer
|10:39 AM
|Padraig Harrington
|Cameron Young
|10:28 AM
|Russell Henley
|Patrick Cantlay
|10:17 AM
|Ben Carr
|Sebastián Muñoz
|10:06 AM
|David Puig
|Ryo Ishikawa
|9:55 AM
|Shane Lowry
|Tommy Fleetwood
|9:44 AM
|Jon Rahm
|Adam Hadwin
|9:33 AM
|Ryan Fox