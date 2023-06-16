Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 U.S. Open on Saturday

After 36 holes on the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club, Rickie Fowler holds a one-shot lead at -10 heading into Moving Day of the 2023 U.S. Open.

Fowler fired a -2 68 on Friday to maintain his lead following a record-breaking -8 62 on Thursday alongside fellow Southern Californian Xander Schauffele. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy Fowler hasn’t won on the PGA TOUR since the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and was the dead-last player in 125th place in the FedEx Cup standings after the 2022-23 season to keep his pro card based on his play.

But his recent surge has seen him book a pair of Top 10’s in his last two outings, and now he’s 36 holes away from his first major victory.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the leader is not the chalk as that honor goes to Rory McIlroy (+300) who is two shots adrift at -8. Fowler checks in at +350, with Xander Schauffele (-8) at +400 and the pre-tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (-5) at +700.

Below is a full list of groups and tee times for Round 3 of the U.S. Open from Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday.