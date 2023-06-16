Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Braves on Friday, June 16

After an 8-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves (43-26) in the series opener last night, the Colorado Rockies (29-42) will look to even up this four-game set on Friday. Game two will get started at 7:20 p.m. from at Truist Park in Atlanta. Dinelson Lamet (1-3, 10.38 ERA) gets the ball for the visitors, while the Braves turn to rookie Jared Shuster (3-2, 5.05).

Atlanta is a heavy -230 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rockies checking in as +195 underdogs. The over/under is set at 10.5.

Rockies-Braves picks: Friday, June 16

Injury report

Rockies

Out: OF Charlie Blackmon (hand), OF Kris Bryant (heel), 1B CJ Cron (back), SP Ryan Feltner (head), SP Antonio Senzatela (elbow), SP German Marquez (triceps), 1B Sean Bouchard (biceps), SP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow), 2B Brendan Rodgers (shoulder), RP Tyler Kinley (elbow)

Braves

Out: RP Jesse Chavez (leg), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm), 3B Ehire Adrianza (elbow), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (oblique), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow), SP Huascar Ynoa (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Dinelson Lamet vs. Jared Shuster

Lamet will be making his 16th appearance and fourth start of 2023. The former San Diego Padres ace was awful out of the bullpen to start this season and has only been slightly better since joining the rotation. Lamet is coming off his best performance of the year, when he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over five innings in a win over San Diego.

Shuster will make his eighth start of his rookie season. He’s coming off an outing where he allowed three runs on eight hits and no walks over five innings in a 6-4 win over the Washington Nationals.

Over/Under pick

This is a high total, but not high enough with this pitching matchup. The Braves should have plenty of success at the plate against Lamet, who hasn’t been able to figure things out this season. On the other side, Shuster is in year one in the Majors, and the Rockies should do enough to push the total past 10.5.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

Atlanta has such a good matchup at the plate on Friday night, and it’s worth a wager even if the payout is small. The Braves rank second in OPS (.802) this season and should have a ton of success against Lamet.

Pick: Braves