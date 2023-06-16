Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Athletics on Friday, June 16

The Philadelphia Phillies (35-34) and the Oakland Athletics (19-52) will begin a three-game weekend series on Friday, June 16. First pitch from Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will send Taijuan Walker (6-3, 4.67 ERA) to the mound, while Oakland counters with young lefty JP Sears (1-3, 4.15 ERA).

The Phillies are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are +120 home underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Phillies-Athletics picks: Friday, June 16

Injury report

Phillies

Out: OF Cristian Pache (knee), 1B Darick Hall (thumb)

Athletics

Day to day: RP Richard Lovelady (arm)

Starting pitchers

Taijuan Walker vs. JP Sears

Walker will be making his 15th appearance of the season. He is coming off back-to-back great starts that have been some of his best this year. Walker last threw five shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing just two hits, striking out five and walking two to earn his sixth win of the year.

Sears will take the mound for the 14th time this season. The southpaw has pitched relatively well over a recent stretch but typically receives little to no run support. Most recently, Sears pitched five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out five. Sears finally saw his lineup come alive and earned his first win of the year.

Over/Under pick

Philadelphia has scored at least four runs in five straight games. Oakland has scored fewer than four runs in four of its last six. I think the run total stays low with how well Sears has pitched. If Walker can continue his recent streak of looking like an ace, we should see the under hit on Friday.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

I can appreciate how well Sears has pitched and that he hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a start since May 14. The Phillies’ lineup has been hitting the ball well, though, and if they can give Walker some early run support, it will be hard for the A’s to battle back. Philly should take the series opener and continue its win streak.

Pick: Phillies