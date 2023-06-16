Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Dodgers on Friday, June 16

The San Francisco Giants (36-32) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30) will renew their iconic rivalry with a three-game series this weekend. First pitch of Friday night’s opener is set for 10:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. San Francisco will start reliever John Brebbia (2-0, 3.25 ERA) in what’s shaping up to be a bullpen game, while Los Angeles counters with rookie Emmet Sheehan making his MLB debut.

The Dodgers are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Giants-Dodgers picks: Friday, June 16

Injury report

Giants

Day to day: 3B J.D. Davis (ankle)

Out: SP Alex Wood (back), SP Ross Stripling (back)

Dodgers

Day to day: 3B Max Muncy (hamstring)

Out: SP Julio Urias (hamstring), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger)

Starting pitchers

John Brebbia vs. Emmet Sheehan

Brebbia will be making his 29th appearance of the year, but just his eighth start. He likely won’t be on the mound for long, as his last start saw him just pitch one inning against the Chicago Cubs. Brebbia had pitched two innings of relief the day before and hasn’t pitched since, so he could end up eating more innings if he can settle in early against L.A.

Sheehan has spent this season with Los Angeles’ Double-A affiliate in Tulsa. He has pitched in 12 games (starting 10) and has accumulated a 4-1 record with a 1.86 ERA. The 6’5 right-hander has struck out 88 batters in just 57.1 innings of work. Sheehan will be bypassing the Triple-A level of the farm system, which has been a common occurrence this season for call-ups.

Over/Under pick

This will be the fourth game these divisional opponents have played against each other so far this season. The run totals to this point have been 10, five and 15, respectively, but that series took place back in early April. The Giants are tearing the cover off the ball recently, as they have scored at least eight runs in three of their last four. The Dodgers have scored at least five runs in six of their last nine.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

San Francisco is riding a four-game win streak, while Los Angeles has alternated wins and losses over its last eight games. The Dodgers are coming into this one off of a win, so the current streak suggests they are due for another loss. When these teams played in April, Los Angeles took two of three from San Fran. The pitching matchup is intriguing, with Brebbia likely giving way to the bullpen early and Sheehan making his first big league start. In times like these, I defer to the trends, and that favors the Giants in this game.

Pick: Giants