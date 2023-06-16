Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, June 16

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Friday, June 16, as they all either start or continue their respective weekend series. Due to there being so many options to choose from, it can be a little daunting if you want to fill out a DFS lineup. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for the 14-game featured slate at DraftKings — which gets underway at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, June 16

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,600)

Austin Riley ($5,500)

Sean Murphy ($4,800)

Ozzie Albies ($4,800)

It’s tough to find a team that isn’t worthy of a team stack when they’re facing Rockies righty Dinelson Lamet, who enters this game with a whopping 10.38 ERA. The Atlanta lineup certainly fits the bill after they tallied eight runs in the series opener, and this could be the most profitable lineup of the day.

The Braves are the -230 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +195 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals

Shohei Ohtani ($6,400)

Mike Trout ($6,000)

Brandon Drury ($4,300)

Taylor Ward ($3,900)

The Angels lineup has started to find its stride and will be facing off against Brady Singer and the Royals. Singer heads into the game with a 4-5 record and a 6.58 ERA. Ward has regained his status as the team’s regular leadoff hitter and is coming into this one off of a two-hit performance against the Texas Rangers. Ohtani is, well, Ohtani. Trout went 0-for-4 his last time out but still has upside in the pitching matchup. Drury should be the next man up for Anthony Rendon, who is expected to be sidelined Friday after taking a pitch off his wrist last night.

L.A. is the -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +125 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. San Diego Padres

Randy Arozarena ($5,800)

Wander Franco ($5,700)

Yandy Diaz ($5,300)

Harold Ramirez ($X4,200)

The 50-win Rays will take on the Padres this weekend and start with their ace Shane McClanahan on the mound. Josh Lowe hit leadoff in the team’s last game but went 0-for-5, so I expect Diaz to be back in the top spot after a day off. Franco and Arozarena have never faced San Diego starter Yu Darvish but are playing well enough this season to still have upside given their talents. Ramirez could be swapped out for whoever bats cleanup if it isn’t him, but I still think Ramirez and his .309 batting average should be in your stack.

The Rays are the narrow -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Padres are technically underdogs at -105, and the run total is set at eight.