Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, June 16

Another day, another slate stacked with starting pitching around MLB. We’ve got Shane McClanahan and Yu Darvish dueling out west. We’ve got Zac Gallen and Triston McKenzie facing off in the desert. We’ve got Kevin Gausman heading on the road against the Texas Rangers league-leading offense. There’s plenty of appointment viewing, is our point.

But how should you navigate it from a fantasy and DFS perspective? That’s where we’re here to help. We’ve ranked every starter on Friday’s schedule, with advice on who to start, who to sit and who might be available to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, June 16

Pitchers to stream

Taijuan Walker, Philadelphia Phillies — Walker’s found new life on his fastball and doubled down on his splitter recently, and the results have been encouraging: four hits allowed over 12 scoreless innings across his last two starts. The Oakland Athletics have shown a bit of life at the plate of late, but this is still a below-average offense in a hitter-friendly park, and Walker’s stuff is good enough to take advantage for five innings and a win.

Rich Hill, Pittsburgh Pirates — We know the deal with Hill by now: the ageless wonder will toss all manner of junk up there, and it’ll work against mediocre offenses while getting hit hard by better ones. The good news is that the Milwaukee Brewers lineup is in a sorry state right now, both from a health and production perspective (and especially against lefties), and that should allow Hill to navigate five or six solid innings.

J.P. France, Houston Astros — France seems unlikely to hand out six walks like he did last time out against the Cleveland Guardians, and while the Cincinnati Reds are looking friskier these days with Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz in the lineup, the righty is still missing barrels regularly enough and carries an above-average shot at a win with the Astros lineup backing him up.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, June 16.