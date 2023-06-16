MLB injury report for Friday, June 17

Intro

MLB injury report: Friday, June 17

Yoan Moncada (back)/Mike Clevinger (biceps), Chicago White Sox — Just when it seemed like the White Sox were getting healthy and ready to get back into the AL Central race, the injury bug has raised its head again. Moncada was placed on the injured list on Thursday after several days in and out of the lineup with back pain. The third baseman has been bothered by the ailment all year long, and it sounds like he may have rushed back a bit too soon after spending over a month on the IL from mid-April to mid-May. There’s no timeline for his return to action, and there may not be until the team sees how he responds to extended rest. If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that Moncada’s replacement at the hot corner, Jake Burger, has homered three times over the last two days in the midst of a breakout season.

Clevinger was forced to leave his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night with biceps soreness, and it sounds like he’s avoided the worst-case scenarios — an MRI overnight revealed no structural damage to either his elbow or shoulder. He’ll still likely need some time on the IL, but hopefully he doesn’t miss much more than two or three starts.

Max Fried (forearm)/Kyle Wright (shoulder), Atlanta Braves — The Braves have built a commanding lead in the NL East despite a starting rotation decimated by injuries, and it sounds like they’ll need to continue cobbling things together for a while longer.

Kyle Wright (shoulder inflammation) has been cleared to begin throwing program. No timetable for return, but obviously a significant step. Max Fried (forearm strain) is throwing off mound, hasn’t faced hitters. #Braves being careful with both. Fried perhaps back after AS break. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) June 15, 2023

Despite starting a throwing program a couple of weeks ago, Fried still hasn’t progressed to throwing off a mound, much less bullpen sessions or facing live hitters. It sounds like he’s at least two or three weeks away from doing so, and factoring in what figures to be a pretty lengthy rehab assignment would put the lefty’s return at some point in late July or early August. Wright, meanwhile, remains a few weeks behind his rotation-mate, although the righty did get cleared to begin a throwing program of his own this week. The former first-round pick is likely looking at an August return.

Max Muncy (hamstring)/Daniel Hudson (knee), Los Angeles Dodgers— Well, a bit of a false alarm here. It sounds like manager Dave Roberts misspoke when describing Muncy’s hamstring injury to reporters on Wednesday — the infielder has a low-grade strain, not a Grade 2 strain, which explains why the team remains hopeful that he could avoid a trip to the IL.

Max Muncy tells #FTLive his hamstring strain is NOT a Grade 2 as first reported, it's actually a milder low grade strain.



"If it was a Grade 2, you're looking at a month, two months. Thankfully that's not what I'm looking at right now."



▶️ https://t.co/7Kn4g5xcZE pic.twitter.com/ey3zwrWx7Q — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 15, 2023

Muncy participated in a workout ahead of Thursday night’s game, including fielding grounders and taking batting practice, and barring a setback he could be back in the Dodgers lineup this weekend.

Hudson also received some positive news this week: the reliever will have his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and Roberts told reporters that he could be back in L.A. by the end of the month. Hudson was very solid for the Dodgers last year, and given the state of the team’s bullpen right now, he could find himself in the mix for saves before too long.

Anthony Rendon (wrist)/Gio Urshela (hip)/Zach Neto (side), Los Angeles Angels — The L.A. area’s other team sealed a big series win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday night, but it came at a steep price. Rendon will need to undergo further testing on his wrist after getting hit by an errant Nathan Eovaldi splitter:

Anthony Rendon is staying in the game after getting hit in the wrist pic.twitter.com/MSsokS2PMV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 16, 2023

The third baseman stayed in the game, but he looked like he was having a hard time swinging fully during his last couple of at-bats. We’ll know more once his tests come back, but hopefully he’s managed to avoid any sort of fracture.

The Angels’ other main third base option, Urshela, did have to leave early after making a very awkward-looking stride to first:

Gio Urshela is staying in the game for the Angels after that awkward step at first base when trying to beat out a throw in the top of the 1st inning



: FS1 pic.twitter.com/Y08N5lD1py — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 16, 2023

Urshela reportedly suffered a hip injury, and while manager Phil Nevin didn’t commit to an IL stint after the game, reporters spotted him on crutches in the locker room — which hardly seems like a good sign. And as if that all wasn’t bad enough, the Angels also had to put Neto on the injured list after the rookie shortstop left Wednesday’s game with side discomfort. He’s been diagnosed with an oblique strain, which is always a tricky one to get over, but at least right now there’s optimism that he won’t require a lengthy absence.

Jon Gray (blister), Texas Rangers — Luckily, the blister that forced the Rangers to push Gray’s start back a few days appears to no longer be an issue, as the righty is penciled in to take the mound this Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Seth Lugo (calf), San Diego Padres — A good sign for a Padres team that’s already been looking like the postseason contender we expected of late:

Seth Lugo is currently throwing a simulated game at Petco Park. He’s facing Nelson Cruz, Jake Cronenworth, and Austin Nola as hitters. pic.twitter.com/9fUigLAaAe — Sammy Levitt | Padres Radio Host (@SammyLev) June 15, 2023

Lugo had been among the team’s most reliable pitchers in the early going, with a 4.10 ERA across his first eight starts, but he was forced onto the IL in mid-May with a calf strain. The righty threw five innings in a simulated game on Thursday afternoon and will likely progress to a minor league rehab assignment next week — with eyes on returning to San Diego’s rotation before the end of the month.