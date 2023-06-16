 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Should you sell high on Elly De La Cruz?

It’s buy or sell time as we run down our weekly batch of the top 200 players for fantasy baseball.

By Chris Landers
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz celebrates with left fielder Stuart Fairchild after scoring the go ahead run in the eighth inning of an MLB game on June 11, 2023 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Please, put the pitchforks down. I love Elly De La Cruz — the baddest, fastest man in Major League Baseball — as much as anyone. Fantasy baseball is, above all else, supposed to be fun, and owning the next big thing (especially one who can do the stuff Elly does on a baseball field) is about as fun as fun can get. Time to decide whether you’re in it to win it this year, and what you might need to make that happen. Time to check narrative and sentiment at the door.

Which is where our weekly trade value rankings come in. Not only do we rank the top 200 players for fantasy baseball (5x5 roto), but we also break down who’s rising, who’s falling and who we recommend targeting on the trade market. Whose hot start is fool’s gold? Who’s about to turn the corner? Read on for this week’s list, and for an explanation why De LA Cruz tops our list of guys you should be looking to sell high, as fun as all those GIFs are.

Buy

  • If you sunk a top-100 pick into Jose Abreu this spring, I know just how long it took you to finally let him go after his historically brutal start to the season. But while there are still plenty of questions as to just how much the 36-year-old has left in the tank, there are signs that now might be the time to buy back in. Abreu’s hitting .407/.429/.815 with five multi-hit efforts over his last six games, and what’s even more encouraging than the stat line are the underlying numbers: the former All-Star’s three home runs during that span have left the bat at 107.1, 109.0 and 109.6 mph, along with a double at 106.2 mph, all of which are a dramatic improvement considering how little damage Abreu had been doing on contact. (His only other home run, which came on May 28, clocked in at 97.4 mph, which is about as weak as a home run can get.) Again, this could just be a dead-cat bounce, but it’s also possible he’s figured something out — and injuries hitting first base hard of late, it’s a gamble worth taking if you can find an owner looking to sell high.
  • Speaking of first basemen it’s worth buying in on: The price will be far steeper, but it’s worth seeing what the price in your league might be for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The All-Star is hitting just .255/.364/.362 with only three extra-base hits this month, and it’s possible owners are getting antsy — but the contact metrics show that a Vladdy breakout is imminent. For starters:

That’s a man still doing damage at the plate, even if the top-line stats don’t show it yet. Hix xwOBA (.392 vs. .344) and expected slugging (.538 vs. .440) are far higher than his actual marks right now, and his exit velocity, barrel rate, strikeout and walk marks are all right in line with previous years. He’s even hitting the ball in the air more often this season, which should mean more homers over the long haul. If you can flip an overachieving guy or another big name for him, pull the trigger.

Sell

  • With that whole De La Cruz disclaimer out of the way, his market will never be hotter than it is right now — and if you’re looking to plug holes or jumpstart your lineup, I’d at least consider what your league is willing to bear for the rookie supernova. We all know about De La Cruz’s eye-popping 100th-percentile sprint speed and 95th-percentile average exit velocity. But he’s also striking out way, way too much (37.5% K rate), and he’s hitting the ball on the ground nearly 70% of the time. (And that’s before the league even manages to adjust to him after learning his strengths and weaknesses.) The power and speed are legit, but the average concerns are very real and could turn him from a five-category player into a two- or three-category one. If someone is willing to offer an established, early-round bat, I would probably go for it.
  • I’ve loved the Marcus Stroman renaissance as much as anyone, but there are red flags all over the Chicago Cubs righty’s profile. For starters, as a sinkerballer who doesn’t strike out too many batters, his fantasy margin for error is slim to begin with — he generates his value with volume and ratios, and if those start to slip, he doesn’t have much to fall back on. A slip is more than likely coming, and coming soon: Stroman’s strand rate (79.8%) is well above league average and nearly eight full points higher than it was last year, while his .235 BABIP and 0.53 HR/FB rate are unsustainably low. Yes, Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson are the best defensive middle infield pairing he’s ever had, and they turn grounders into outs with the best of them. But no one, not even Stroman, can have this sort of batted-ball luck over a full season — it’s no wonder his expected ERA is a far more pedestrian 3.73.

Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Week 12

As of Friday, 6/16

Rank Player Eligible Value
Rank Player Eligible Value
1 Ronald Acuna DH-OF 44
2 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 43
3 Fernando Tatis OF-SS 43
4 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 43
5 Aaron Judge DH-OF 43
6 Bo Bichette SS 39
7 Julio Rodriguez OF 38
8 Mookie Betts 2B-OF-SS 38
9 Freddie Freeman 1B 35
10 Kyle Tucker OF 35
11 Juan Soto OF 34
12 Rafael Devers 3B 34
13 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 31
14 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 31
15 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 31
16 Trea Turner SS 29
17 Bobby Witt 3B-DH-SS 29
18 Mike Trout OF 29
19 Bryce Harper DH 27
20 Austin Riley 3B 27
21 Matt Olson 1B 27
22 Gerrit Cole SP 27
23 Marcus Semien 2B 27
24 Spencer Strider RP-SP 27
25 Pete Alonso 1B-DH 25
26 Randy Arozarena DH-OF 25
27 Corey Seager DH-SS 24
28 Shane McClanahan SP 24
29 Nolan Arenado 3B-DH 24
30 Jose Altuve 2B 24
31 Corbin Burnes SP 24
32 Max Scherzer SP 23
33 Bryan Reynolds DH-OF 22
34 Justin Verlander SP 21
35 Wander Franco SS 21
36 Kevin Gausman SP 21
37 Aaron Nola SP 21
38 Corbin Carroll OF 20
39 Luis Robert OF 20
40 Luis Castillo SP 20
41 Framber Valdez SP 20
42 Kyle Schwarber DH-OF 18
43 Zack Wheeler SP 18
44 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 18
45 Sandy Alcantara SP 17
46 Josh Hader RP 17
47 Zac Gallen SP 17
48 Ozzie Albies 2B 16
49 Emmanuel Clase RP 16
50 George Springer DH-OF 16
51 Joe Musgrove SP 15
52 Francisco Lindor SS 15
53 Manny Machado 3B 15
54 Felix Bautista RP 15
55 Cedric Mullins OF 15
56 Devin Williams RP 15
57 Will Smith C-DH 15
58 J.T. Realmuto C 15
59 Mitch Keller SP 15
60 Michael Harris OF 15
61 Yu Darvish SP 15
62 Jordan Romano RP 15
63 Cristian Javier SP 15
64 Salvador Perez C-DH 15
65 Xander Bogaerts SS 15
66 Starling Marte OF 15
67 Nate Lowe 1B 15
68 Alex Bregman 3B 15
69 Gleyber Torres 2B-DH 15
70 Willy Adames SS 15
71 Christian Walker 1B 15
72 Christian Yelich DH-OF 15
73 Clayton Kershaw SP 15
74 Shane Bieber SP 15
75 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 15
76 Camilo Doval RP 15
77 Dansby Swanson SS 15
78 Tim Anderson SS 15
79 Joe Ryan SP 15
80 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 15
81 Seiya Suzuki OF 15
82 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 15
83 Logan Webb SP 14
84 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 14
85 Daulton Varsho C-OF 14
86 Logan Gilbert SP 14
87 Jonathan India 2B-DH 14
88 Brandon Woodruff SP 14
89 Tommy Edman 2B-OF-SS 14
90 Andres Gimenez 2B 14
91 Ryan Pressly RP 14
92 Pablo Lopez SP 14
93 Teoscar Hernandez DH-OF 14
94 Dylan Cease SP 14
95 Julio Urias SP 14
96 Byron Buxton DH-OF 14
97 Jeremy Pena SS 14
98 Anthony Rizzo 1B 14
99 George Kirby SP 14
100 Nick Castellanos DH-OF 14
101 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 14
102 Adley Rutschman C-DH 14
103 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B-DH 14
104 Elly De La Cruz 3B-SS 13
105 Masataka Yoshida DH-OF 13
106 Matt Chapman 3B 13
107 Sean Murphy C-DH 13
108 Anthony Santander DH-OF 13
109 Gunnar Henderson 3B-DH-SS 12
110 Steven Kwan OF 12
111 David Bednar RP 12
112 Nathan Eovaldi SP 12
113 Ty France 1B 12
114 Kris Bryant DH-OF 11
115 Kenley Jansen RP 11
116 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 11
117 Brandon Nimmo OF 11
118 Tyler Glasnow SP 11
119 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 11
120 Alex Verdugo OF 11
121 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 11
122 Rowdy Tellez 1B-DH 10
123 Alexis Diaz RP 10
124 J.D. Martinez DH 9
125 Ian Happ OF 9
126 Hunter Renfroe OF 9
127 Freddy Peralta SP 9
128 Matt McLain SS 8
129 Raisel Iglesias RP 8
130 Carlos Correa SS 8
131 Paul Sewald RP 8
132 Ryan McMahon 2B-3B 8
133 Christopher Morel 2B-DH-OF 8
134 Blake Snell SP 8
135 Charlie Morton SP 8
136 Josh Naylor 1B-DH 8
137 Hunter Greene SP 8
138 Chris Bassitt SP 8
139 Josh Jung 3B 7
140 Lourdes Gurriel DH-OF 7
141 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 7
142 Josh Bell 1B-DH 7
143 Esteury Ruiz OF 7
144 Jesus Luzardo SP 7
145 Royce Lewis 3B-SS 7
146 Sonny Gray SP 7
147 Jarred Kelenic OF 7
148 Lucas Giolito SP 7
149 Nolan Gorman 2B-3B-DH 7
150 David Robertson RP 7
151 Nestor Cortes SP 7
152 Jhoan Duran RP 7
153 Tony Gonsolin SP 7
154 Hunter Brown RP-SP 7
155 Triston McKenzie SP 7
156 Bryce Miller SP 7
157 Carlos Rodon SP 7
158 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 7
159 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 7
160 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 7
161 Lance Lynn SP 7
162 Carlos Estevez RP 7
163 Jorge Soler DH-OF 7
164 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 7
165 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 7
166 James Outman OF 7
167 Javier Baez SS 7
168 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 7
169 James Paxton SP 7
170 Cody Bellinger OF 6
171 Anthony Volpe SS 6
172 Jordan Montgomery SP 6
173 Justin Turner 1B-3B-DH 6
174 Miguel Vargas 1B-2B 6
175 Alex Cobb SP 6
176 Jose Berrios SP 6
177 Jon Gray SP 6
178 Merrill Kelly SP 6
179 Willson Contreras C-DH 6
180 Eugenio Suarez 3B 6
181 William Contreras C-DH 6
182 Joc Pederson DH-OF 6
183 Riley Greene OF 6
184 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 6
185 Jose Alvarado RP 6
186 Will Smith RP 6
187 Zach Eflin SP 6
188 Spencer Steer 1B-3B 6
189 Andrew Heaney SP 6
190 Austin Hays OF 6
191 Max Fried SP 6
192 Whit Merrifield 2B-OF 6
193 Michael Conforto OF 6
194 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 6
195 Jorge Polanco 2B 6
196 Amed Rosario SS 6
197 Luis Severino SP 6
198 Ezequiel Duran 3B-DH-OF-SS 5
199 Brandon Lowe 2B 5
200 Ramon Laureano OF 5

More From DraftKings Nation