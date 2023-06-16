Pick on the Total for Guardians-Diamondbacks on June 16

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen has had a historic start to the season at home and will look to keep up the excellence in the desert against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (-150, 8)

Gallen has allowed six runs in total, five of which earned, and one home run across his seven starts in Arizona this season in 47 innings pitched, having yet to allow more than two earned runs in a home start this season.

Opposing Gallen is a Guardians lineup that is last in the league in home runs and 23rd in road on-base per ending, ranking overall 27th in runs per game with just under 3.8 this season.

The Guardians look to keep the Diamondbacks off the board with Triston McKenzie looking to duplicate his first road start of the season, when he went five scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts against the Minnesota Twins.

This is just McKenzie’s third start of the season overall after beginning the season on the injured list and is coming off of posting a 2.96 ERA with nine strikeouts to 2.1 walks per nine innings in 2022, with that ERA rising to only 3.11 on the road.

While McKenzie might not be up to his normal workload yet, he’s backed up by a bullpen that ranks second in the league in ERA while the Diamondbacks bullpen has recently improved too, ranking 11th in ERA the past 30 days.

The Diamondbacks are second in the National League in home batting average, entering Thursday hitting .270, but advanced numbers on Baseball Savant have the Diamondbacks as the biggest over-performing offense of the season.

Overall, Arizona entered into Thursday with a .264 batting average and .439 slugging percentage while Baseball Savant the Diamondbacks with expected numbers of a .247 batting average and .396 slugging percentage, the largest differentials of any team in the league in both categories.

With the Guardians lack of offense but overall strong pitching coupled with Gallen’s home dominance, there will be a scoring drought in the desert on Friday.

The Play: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Under 8