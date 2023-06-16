What time is Rickie Fowler teeing off Friday at 2023 U.S. Open?

Rickie Fowler was the dead-last player to receive a full PGA TOUR exemption after the 2022 season. But after finishing No. 125 of 125 in the FedEx Cup points standings, he has started to turn things around in 2023 with a series of Top 10 finishes.

And then on Friday it all came together as he fired a U.S. Open record round of 62 to open the event at Los Angeles Country Club. Fowler is tied with Xander Schauffele after 18 holes, and is now amongst the favorites to win the event at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch Fowler on Friday.

2023 U.S. Open: Rickie Fowler tee times

Round 2 Friday: 4:32 PM, Tee No. 1: Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Jason Day

Fowler comes in at +650 odds to win before Round 2 begins, with his fellow Southern California native Schauffle is the chalk at +320. Rory McIlroy (-5, +500) and Scottie Scheffler (-3, +650) are amongst the favorites as well.

In 17 PGA TOUR starts this season, Fowler has five Top 10 results, including his last two outings at the Charles Schwab Challenge (T6) and the Memorial Tournament (T9). The recent turnaround helped him qualify for the U.S. Open as part of the Top 60 in the Official World Golf Rankings.