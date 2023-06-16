Odds to win 2023 College World Series on Opening Day from Omaha

The 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship comes to a close at its traditional home, as the College World Series begins on Friday, June 16 from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Eight teams will play down to two over the next seven days, with the best-of-three CWS Finals scheduled to start on June 24.

Wake Forest from the ACC enters as the favorite at +275, as the No. 1 overall seed went undefeated through their regional and Super Regional. A record 10 teams from the SEC made the 64-school tournament, and three remain in LSU (+380), Florida (+450), and Tennessee (+750).

The biggest upset to reach Omaha are the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, who are just the third No. 4 seed from the opening four-team regionals to make it to the CWS since the current format began in 1999. ORU was 500-1 to win the title before the tournament started, but are now just 22-1 to take home the trophy.

The first week of CWS play consists of two four-team, double-elimination brackets using the same format you’ll see over the 16 regionals on opening weekend. The winners of the two groups there will play in the best-of-three CWS Finals, scheduled for June 24-26.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook: