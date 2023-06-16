 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win 2023 College World Series on Opening Day from Omaha

The last eight teams in NCAA baseball head to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha to compete for the national championship.

By Collin Sherwin
LSU Tigers right handed pitcher Paul Skenes throws a pitch during a game between the LSU Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats on June 10, 2023, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship comes to a close at its traditional home, as the College World Series begins on Friday, June 16 from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Eight teams will play down to two over the next seven days, with the best-of-three CWS Finals scheduled to start on June 24.

Wake Forest from the ACC enters as the favorite at +275, as the No. 1 overall seed went undefeated through their regional and Super Regional. A record 10 teams from the SEC made the 64-school tournament, and three remain in LSU (+380), Florida (+450), and Tennessee (+750).

The biggest upset to reach Omaha are the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, who are just the third No. 4 seed from the opening four-team regionals to make it to the CWS since the current format began in 1999. ORU was 500-1 to win the title before the tournament started, but are now just 22-1 to take home the trophy.

The first week of CWS play consists of two four-team, double-elimination brackets using the same format you’ll see over the 16 regionals on opening weekend. The winners of the two groups there will play in the best-of-three CWS Finals, scheduled for June 24-26.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 College World Series Odds To Win

Team Odds
Wake Forest +275
LSU +380
Florida +450
Virginia +450
Tennessee +750
TCU +800
Stanford +1200
Oral Roberts +2200

