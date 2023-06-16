 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for 2023 College World Series opening games on June 16 & 17

Take a look at who the bookmakers are picking for the opening games of the 2023 College World Series on Friday.

By Grace McDermott
Tennessee assistant coach Josh Elander speaks with Tennessee outfielder Hunter Ensley during game one of the NCAA baseball super regional between Tennessee and Southern Mississippi held at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

There were 64 teams who earned a berth in the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, and we are down to eight for the Men’s College World Series beginning on Friday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The first four games show Bracket 1 going on Friday, June 16, with Bracket 2 playing on Saturday, June 17. The winners and losers of those games then face each other in the double-elimination format, but you’d much rather be 1-0 than 0-1 to open any bracket; winning the first two games means you’ll only need to win one of the next two to advance to the CWS Finals starting on June 24. But an opening loss forces a team to win four in a row to reach the best two-of-three series between the winners.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are the current favorites to win it all, sitting at +275 at DraftKings Sportsbook having been the No. 1 team in America for most of the 2023 season. The odds below are for the

College World Series Game Odds for June 16-17

2023 CWS Opening Game Odds

Team Run Line Total Moneyline
Team Run Line Total Moneyline
June 16
Oral Roberts +1.5 −120 O 11.5 −115 +140
TCU -1.5 −110 U 11.5 −115 −175
Virginia +1.5 −160 O 10.5 +100 +105
Florida -1.5 +130 U 10.5 −130 −135
June 17
Stanford +1.5 +110 O 10.5 −115 +200
Wake Forest -1.5 −140 U 10.5 −115 −250
Tennessee +1.5 −115 O 9.5 −120 +170
LSU -1.5 −115 U 9.5 −110 −210

Odds to win 2023 College World Series

2023 College World Series Odds To Win

Team Odds
Team Odds
Wake Forest +275
LSU +380
Florida +450
Virginia +450
Tennessee +750
TCU +800
Stanford +1200
Oral Roberts +2200

