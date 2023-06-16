Odds for 2023 College World Series opening games on June 16 & 17

There were 64 teams who earned a berth in the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, and we are down to eight for the Men’s College World Series beginning on Friday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The first four games show Bracket 1 going on Friday, June 16, with Bracket 2 playing on Saturday, June 17. The winners and losers of those games then face each other in the double-elimination format, but you’d much rather be 1-0 than 0-1 to open any bracket; winning the first two games means you’ll only need to win one of the next two to advance to the CWS Finals starting on June 24. But an opening loss forces a team to win four in a row to reach the best two-of-three series between the winners.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are the current favorites to win it all, sitting at +275 at DraftKings Sportsbook having been the No. 1 team in America for most of the 2023 season. The odds below are for the

College World Series Game Odds for June 16-17

2023 CWS Opening Game Odds Team Run Line Total Moneyline Team Run Line Total Moneyline June 16 Oral Roberts +1.5 −120 O 11.5 −115 +140 TCU -1.5 −110 U 11.5 −115 −175 Virginia +1.5 −160 O 10.5 +100 +105 Florida -1.5 +130 U 10.5 −130 −135 June 17 Stanford +1.5 +110 O 10.5 −115 +200 Wake Forest -1.5 −140 U 10.5 −115 −250 Tennessee +1.5 −115 O 9.5 −120 +170 LSU -1.5 −115 U 9.5 −110 −210

Odds to win 2023 College World Series