Full bracket, results, live updates for 2023 College World Series

The 2023 Men’s College World Series begins on Friday, June 16 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, with eight teams competing to win the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.
Teams are split into two four-team, double-elimination brackets. Bracket 1 will begin on June 16, and Bracket 2 on June 17. The two bracket winners will then play in the College World Series Finals from June 24-26, which is a best two-of-three series to determine the national champion.
Below is the full schedule and results for the 2023 Men’s College World Series. If there are any weather delays or interruptions, we’ll add those below.
2023 Men’s College World Series Schedule
All times ET
Friday, June 16
Game 1: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: No. 7 Virginia vs. No. 2 Florida 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, June 17
Game 3: No. 8 Stanford vs. No. 1 Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Tennessee vs. LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, June 18 (Bracket 1 Games)
Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 6: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN
Monday, June 19 (Bracket 2 Games)
Game 7: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, June 20 (Elimination Games)
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, June 21 (Flip Games)
Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, June 22 (*if necessary, Game 9 or 10 winner must win Game 11 or 12 to force)
Game 13*: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 14*: Game 7 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
MCWS Finals, June 24-26
Game 1: Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Monday, June 26, 7 p.m. ESPN