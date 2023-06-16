Full bracket, results, live updates for 2023 College World Series

The 2023 Men’s College World Series begins on Friday, June 16 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, with eight teams competing to win the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

Teams are split into two four-team, double-elimination brackets. Bracket 1 will begin on June 16, and Bracket 2 on June 17. The two bracket winners will then play in the College World Series Finals from June 24-26, which is a best two-of-three series to determine the national champion.

Below is the full schedule and results for the 2023 Men’s College World Series. If there are any weather delays or interruptions, we’ll add those below.

2023 Men’s College World Series Schedule

All times ET

Friday, June 16

Game 1: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: No. 7 Virginia vs. No. 2 Florida 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, June 17

Game 3: No. 8 Stanford vs. No. 1 Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Tennessee vs. LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 18 (Bracket 1 Games)

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Monday, June 19 (Bracket 2 Games)

Game 7: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, June 20 (Elimination Games)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, June 21 (Flip Games)

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, June 22 (*if necessary, Game 9 or 10 winner must win Game 11 or 12 to force)

Game 13*: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 14*: Game 7 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

MCWS Finals, June 24-26

Game 1: Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Monday, June 26, 7 p.m. ESPN