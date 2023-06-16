How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for June 16 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

The company is closing in on the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in just over 15 days and the build will continue on tonight’s show. There will be plenty of action this evening as well a major decision to be made within the Bloodline.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, June 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show from Lexington, KY, to address Jey Uso and his decision over whether to stay with the Bloodline, or go with his brother Jimmy. Last week, Paul Heyman tried to entice Jey to stick with the group by suggesting that he would be groomed to be the next “Tribal Chief” and getting him a United State Championship match against Austin Theory in the main event. During that match, Jimmy came out to help his brother, but was attacked by Solo Sikoa. That led to Jimmy accidentally superkicking Jey, allowing for Theory to sneak in and steal the victory. Torn between his twin brother and the rest of his family, we should finally get a concrete decision from Jey tonight.

A special ceremony was held last Friday held where Asuka was presented with the brand new WWE Women’s Championship belt. That ceremony would be interrupted by a returning Charlotte Flair, who immediately challenged Asuka for a title match and the two will do battle on Smackdown in two weeks. Tonight, Flair will talk about her upcoming title match as a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect. It should be noted that Bianca Belair was also promised another title opportunity against Asuka and she was furious at Flair cutting her in line for a shot at the champ. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the “EST” crashes the segment this evening.

Dealing with Imperium on Monday Night Raw, undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn arrived to Smackdown last week and were immediately confronted by the tag teams on the show. Each team made their claim to a title shot and Adam Pearce greenlit a No. 1 contender’s gauntlet match for tonight. The participants will include the Street Profits, Pretty Deadly, the LWO, the OC, and Ridge Holland and Sheamus of the Brawling Brutes.

Also on the show, we’ll see a pair of women’s Money in the Bank ladder match participants go head-to-head as Iyo Sky will face Zelina Vega.