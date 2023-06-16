Report: San Diego State to resign from Mountain West Conference

San Diego State has informed the Mountain West Conference that it intends to resign from the league, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The news comes amidst speculation over the school receive an invitation to join Pac-12 in the near future. Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported in May that SDSU had a deadline of June 30 to give notice to the MWC of its departure from the league or risk its exit fees doubling. The current exit fee to leave the conference is estimated at $17 million.

