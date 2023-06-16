Tiger Woods to miss 2023 Open Championship in July

Tiger Woods will miss next month’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, per an R&A spokesman in an email to Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated. Woods has been out of action since April after undergoing surgery on his right ankle. It was initially thought that the three-time British Open winner would be ready by late July, but he will sit this one out.

The 15-time major winner has only competed in two PGA Tour events this year, the Genesis Invitational in February and the Masters in April. It was at the Masters where he made the cut for a record 23rd time, but was in noticeable pain and was seen limping around the course. He completed just seven holes in the third round before play was suspended due to rain and opted to withdraw from the tournament prior to the resumption of play on Sunday. He would get surgery shortly afterwards to address the arthritis in his right ankle and has missed both the PGA Championship and the US Open since.

There is currently no timetable on when Woods will make an official return to the course.