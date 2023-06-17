We wondered how AEW Collision should look. So, we booked the entire show.

Tonight, All Elite Wrestling will debut its new, two-hour Saturday night show titled ‘Collision.’ The inaugural show will take place from the United Center in Chicago, IL, at 8 p.m. ET and will air on TNT. With it being in Chicago, the main hook of the show will be the return of CM Punk, who has been absent from AEW television since the now infamous “Brawl Out” incident with the Elite last September.

Recently, It has been reported that this will ostensibly be the “CM Punk show.” Still, the company has also indicated that the purpose of Collision is to feature more stars on the roster who otherwise don’t get enough time on its flagship show Dynamite. Wrestlers like Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, and others were mentioned as acts who will appear on the show, and it has even been speculated that AEW could do a “soft” brand split similar to what the WWE does with its Raw and Smackdown rosters.

You only get one shot at making a first impression, and with the debut of this new show fast approaching, we’ve decided to take a crack at laying out how the inaugural show should look. We’ll run through the two-hour format for segments, match times, and promos. Take some notes, Tony Khan.

8:00.00-8:00.30: Fade into a live shot of the United Center; the camera pans around to the crowd chanting “AEW!” and “CM Punk!” Tony Schiavone, on commentary, describes this as a banner night in the history of professional wrestling. He says something cheesy like, “Prepare for collision.”

8:00.31-8:02.30: The intro video package plays and hard cuts back into the arena where pyro goes off on the stage. Tony Schiavone formally welcomes us to the debut episode of Collision and introduces the commentary team of himself, Excalibur, and Taz. Cue the title card running down a few matches for the evening, with the final one advertising CM Punk’s return promo in the main event.

8:02.31-8:20.30: Match #1 - Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews. The opening match features the return of Andrade El Idolo as he takes on Buddy Matthews of the House of Black. This fast-paced match gets the crowd into the show and properly re-introduces the AEW audience to what Andrade can do. Ten minutes in, we’ll go picture-in-picture for a minute or so to get a quick ad break and return to a point where Matthews is in control. The closing sequence will feature the House of Black running some interference from the outside, allowing Matthews to win. This way, you protect Andrade even in a loss and make the House of Black and the AEW World Trios Championship a target for him moving forward.

8:20.31-8.21.30: Cut backstage to Renee Paquette interviewing Bullet Club Gold. Jay White and Juice Robinson hype up the main event for tonight, trash-talking FTR and stating that they and Samoa Joe will ruin CM Punk’s return to his hometown.

8:21.30-8:21.45: Fade into title card promoting the main event

8:21.46-8:26.15: Commercial break

8:26.16-8:28.15: Return from break with Tony Schiavone welcoming us back to Collision, roll video package from Adam Cole vs. MJF match from Dynamite on Wednesday. Tony Schiavone goes over the match and ends with a time-limit draw, subtly implying that Cole should probably get the title match anyway. Cut to the title card advertising an Adam Cole promo for Dynamite next Wednesday. Cut back to the ring for the next match.

8:28.16-8:35.30: Match #2 - Miro vs. Jobber. Miro’s opponent for Collision has yet to be announced, so we can assume this will be a squash. It doesn’t matter who gets slotted here because the emphasis is on Miro. He looks like a million bucks running right through his opponent and is a clear babyface. Miro locks on the Game Over for the submission victory. Afterward, he hops on the mic to declare that he is back and ready to dominate AEW again. Powerhouse Hobbs appears on the screen to taunt Miro and declare himself as the dominant force on Collision. This officially kickstarts a feud between the two hosses.

8:35.31-8:37.00: Cut backstage to Renee Paquette with Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale. The two talk about Wednesday’s title match between Blue and Toni Storm and how sick they are of the Outcasts. We get a title card for that match and advertise the next match following the break.

8:37.01-8:43.15: Commercial break

8:42.16-8:42.15: Return from break with Tony Schiavone recapping Wardlow’s win over Jake Hager on Dynamite and Christian Cage and Luchasaurus attacking Arn Anderson. That leads us to our next match.

8:42.16-8:53.00: Match #3 - Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus. This is a wild brawl that spills to the outside and by the entrance area. Christian makes himself a part of the match, and you emphasize Wardlow having to overcome the odds to win this fight. The end goal of this program is Wardlow getting his revenge, but I wouldn’t do that just yet. Whether the match ends by DQ or no contest, I’d have Cage and Luchasaurus getting the upper hand on Wardlow and leaving him laying. That way, it adds fuel for a match down the road.

8:53.01-8:56.00: Cut to a video package on CM Punk’s return. Highlight some of his accolades in AEW, from his debut in Chicago two years ago to winning the AEW World Championship. I want to get the crowd and the audience at home jacked up for the main event.

8:56.01-9:00.00 - Commercial break

Second Hour

9:00.01 - 9:11.00: Return from break with Tony Schiavone welcoming us to the second hour of Collision. Blackpool Combat Club comes to the ring for a promo. I’d have the BCC address their match against the Elite from Wednesday. I’d also have Bryan Danielson run down Okada ahead of their match at Forbidden Door next weekend. You could then have Eddie Kingston address Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley, possibly setting up some match at Forbidden Door. The crux of this segment is to further build towards Forbidden Door, and the BCC are good conduits to do so.

9:11.01-9:14.00: Acclaimed music video with Billy Gunn making fun of House of Black. The Acclaimed stated a few weeks ago that their current goal is to capture the trios' titles and give “Daddy Ass” one more run with a title belt. Usually, the next step of Acclaimed feuds is doing a diss track against their opponents, and you could do that here.

9:14.01-9:19.00 - Commercial break

9:19.01-9:21.00- Return from break with Tony Schiavone recapping Christian Cage and Luchasaurus beating down Wardlow. Cut to the back, where Wardlow angrily searches for Luchasaurus and Christian and vows revenge. Straight forward segment here that sets up another match for these parties shortly. They could get Arn Anderson involved in the match as well. Cuts back to the arena for the next match.

9:21.01- 9:28.00: Match #4 - Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue. We get a quick tag match between these four, and it ends with the Outcasts getting themselves DQ’d. You protect Nightingale/Blue by not having them eat another pin. As the Outcasts are beating down their opponents, a returning Thunder Rosa comes in to make the save. Last fall, Toni Storm was very vocal about Rosa being stripped of the world title while she was hurt. So this feud will have actual hatred to it.

9:28.01-9.30.00: Cut to back where Renee Paquette is interviewing FTR. The AEW tag champs are excited about the main event coming up next and the opportunity to team with someone they’ve always looked up to, like CM Punk. One final title card advertising said the main event.

9:30.01-9:35.00: Commercial break

9:35.01-9:36.00: Return from break with Tony Schiavone running down some of the matches for Dynamite next Wednesday. It also mentions some of the announced matches for Forbidden Door. This leads us right to the main event.

9:36.01-10:00.00: Match #5 -CM Punk and FTR vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson. We open with five minutes designated for entrances where CM Punk comes out to the night's biggest ovation. With the crowd chanting his name, you let the moment breathe for a minute and then ring the bell.

From here, this is a competitive 17-minute battle where everyone gets some shine. Considering Punk and Joe’s limitations at this point of their career, I would save them for certain spots of the bout and let the other four do a bulk of the heavy lifting. The closing sequence will feature FTR hitting Robinson with a Shatter Machine and Punk hitting the GTS for the win. The show closes with Punk and FTR raising each other’s arms in the ring. I’d save Punk’s first promo for next week and end this show with him going out as a winner in his hometown.