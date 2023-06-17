F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Canadian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Montreal is hosting Formula 1 this weekend for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. The race runs Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET, and is preceded by qualifying on Saturday at 4 p.m. Both events will air on ESPN2

F1 qualifying features three rounds of racing to determine the pole-sitter and the rest of the starting grid. The first round is 18 minutes, the second round is 15 minutes, and the third round is 12 minutes. In the first round, the full 20-driver field is on the track trying to secure the fastest lap, with the five slowest cars eliminated. The second round features the top 15 and the five slowest are again eliminated. The final round pits the ten remaining drivers against each other for pole and to fill out the rest of the top ten. The entire event lasts a little over an hour.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s now a question of how heavy a favorite he will be, as opposed to if he’ll be favored. This week, Verstappen is a -330 favorite ahead of race weekend and teammate Sergio Pérez is next closest at +400. It’s a significant drop from there to Lewis Hamilton at +1400.

Verstappen is -215 to be the fastest qualifier on Saturday, while Pérez and Charles Leclerc follow at +550. DK is offering odds on the fastest qualifier if you remove Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin, and that leaves Esteban Ocon as the favorite at +165 and Pierre Gasly next at +210.

How to watch qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list