F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Canadian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
Alex Wurz of Austria drives his Williams during the training session prior qualifying for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 9, 2007, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vladimir Rys/Bongarts/Getty Images

Montreal is hosting Formula 1 this weekend for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. The race runs Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET, and is preceded by qualifying on Saturday at 4 p.m. Both events will air on ESPN2

F1 qualifying features three rounds of racing to determine the pole-sitter and the rest of the starting grid. The first round is 18 minutes, the second round is 15 minutes, and the third round is 12 minutes. In the first round, the full 20-driver field is on the track trying to secure the fastest lap, with the five slowest cars eliminated. The second round features the top 15 and the five slowest are again eliminated. The final round pits the ten remaining drivers against each other for pole and to fill out the rest of the top ten. The entire event lasts a little over an hour.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s now a question of how heavy a favorite he will be, as opposed to if he’ll be favored. This week, Verstappen is a -330 favorite ahead of race weekend and teammate Sergio Pérez is next closest at +400. It’s a significant drop from there to Lewis Hamilton at +1400.

Verstappen is -215 to be the fastest qualifier on Saturday, while Pérez and Charles Leclerc follow at +550. DK is offering odds on the fastest qualifier if you remove Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin, and that leaves Esteban Ocon as the favorite at +165 and Pierre Gasly next at +210.

How to watch qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Canadian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

