Live updates for F1 qualifying at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Montreal, Canada this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, getting underway at 2 ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 4 p.m. and will also air on on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for approximately an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first stage will eliminate five drivers and the second stage will eliminate five more. The final stage will see ten drivers competing for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting grid.

Max Verstappen is the favorite heading into qualifying with -330 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has claimed the last two poles and four this season. Sergio Pérez has earned two poles and Charles Leclerc earned one. Pérez is +400 to win the race while Leclerc is +2800.

Here is the full entry list for the Canadian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.