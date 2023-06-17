 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s race at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

By David Fucillo
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Montreal, Canada this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, getting underway at 2 ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 4 p.m. and will also air on on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for approximately an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first stage will eliminate five drivers and the second stage will eliminate five more. The final stage will see ten drivers competing for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting grid.

Max Verstappen is the favorite heading into qualifying with -330 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has claimed the last two poles and four this season. Sergio Pérez has earned two poles and Charles Leclerc earned one. Pérez is +400 to win the race while Leclerc is +2800.

Here is the full entry list for the Canadian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2023 Canadian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

