Full undercard for Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla junior welterweight fight

The WBC junior welterweight title will be on the line as Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) is set to defend his belt against Danielito Zorilla (17-1, 13 KOs) this Saturday, June 17. The fight will take place at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans and will be available on DAZN. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, as the Prograis-Zorilla main event is projected to start at 11:30 p.m.

Prograis will be defending his title for the first time since defeating Jose Zepeda by way of eleventh-round TKO last November. His lone loss came to previous undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor. Prograis is a versatile fighter who has won his last four fights all by knockout. The southpaw is has quick hand speed and enough power to drop almost any opponent at 140 lbs. He is currently ranked the top pound-for-pound fighter in the lightweight division per The Ring and Boxing Rec.

Zorilla is a replacement for Australian fighter Liam Paro, who had to withdraw due to injury. With nothing to lose, he enters this bout ready to make the most of his opportunity. This will be his second fight in the U.S. and his first ever major title bout. Zorrilla spent majority of his career as a pro in Puerto Rico.

Before Prograis and Zorrilla clash, the undercard features a couple of worthy fighters across multiple weight divisions. In the co-main event, Shakhram Giyasov (13-0, 9 KOs) will face off in a 12-round welterweight fight against Harold Calderon (23-0, 16 KOs). Giyasov enters this bout as a -900 favorite, while Braekhus is listed as a +550 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Also on the card is an IBF intercontinental women’s junior featherweight title fight between Ramla Ali (8-0, 2 KOs) and Julissa Alejandra Guzman (12-2, 6 KOs). Ali is an overwhelming favorite at -1800 while Guzman enters as the underdog at +800.

In the main event, Prograis is favored to win with odds of -1600, as Zorrilla sits as a +850 underdog. The favored method of victory is a Prograis knockout win (-500).

Full Card for Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla