Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla fight time, live stream, more for junior welterweight bout

The WBC junior welterweight title is up for grabs as Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) and Danielito Zorilla (17-1, 13 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds, this Saturday, June 17. The fight will take place at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans and will be available to stream via DAZN. Prograis will be making his first title defense as another domino in the lightweight division could fall following the outcome of this bout.

How to watch Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla

The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, as the Prograis-Zorilla main event is expected to start at 11:30 p.m.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) captured the WBC junior welterweight title after a dominating performance and eleventh-round TKO of Jose Zepeda last November. He has quietly ascended in the pound-for-pound rankings to number one in the 140-lb. division. His only loss came at the hands of previous undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor. The southpaw and Louisiana-native now has a hometown title defense on the horizon.

Zorilla (17-1, 13 KOs) is a late replacement for Australian fighter Liam Paro, who withdrew from this bout due to injury. This will be his second fight on American soil and his first true major title bout. Zorrilla spent a good portion of his early career as a professional in Puerto Rico before gaining traction and eventually landing promotion from former boxing standout Miguel Cotto.

Fight odds

Prograis is favored to win with odds of -1600, as Zorrilla sits as a +850 underdog. The favored method of victory is a Prograis knockout win (-500).

Full card for Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla