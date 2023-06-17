Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

This weekend recently crowned WBC junior welterweight champion Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) will defend his title for the first time against challenger Danielito Zorilla (17-1, 13 KOs). The bout will take place on Saturday, June 17 live from the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans.

DAZN will stream the fight as the main card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Prograis and Zorrilla will make their way to the ring sometime after 11:30 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Prograis is coming off an impressive eleventh-round TKO of Jose Zepeda last November, adding yet another knockout to his resume. The southpaw is currently ranked #1 in the junior welterweight division per The Ring and Box Rec. He now has the chance to defend the belt in front of his hometown of Louisiana and extend his wins by knockout streak to five.

Zorrilla gets a huge opportunity, as Australian lightweight Liam Paro had to back out of the bout after suffering an injury pre-fight. The Puerto Rican professional will be making his second fight appearance in the United States and has the tall task of pulling off an upset.

Prograis comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1600 favorite while Zorrilla is a +850 underdog.

