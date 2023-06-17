Full undercard for Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo light middleweight fight

Showtime is back with Saturday evening boxing, this time coming to us live from Australia. Native son Tim Tszyu will top a card in Queensland as he puts his WBO interim junior middleweight title on the line against Carlos Ocampo. The card starts at 11:30 p.m. ET, which means we’ll be into early Sunday for the main event.

Tszyu is hoping to eventually secure a bout with undisputed junior middleweight champ Jermell Charlo, but that remains on the back-burner for now. Ocampo is the 11th-ranked WBO contender and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to WBC interim champ Sebastian Fundora. If Tszyu wins on Saturday, maybe we see a Tszyu-Fundora eliminator bout to determine a challenger to Charlo?

Tszyu is a heavy favorite in this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -1400 to win while Ocampo is +750. The favored outcome is a Tszyu stoppage at -250. Ocampo’s best outcome is a stoppage at +1200.

The card opens with a junior featherweight bout between Sam Goodman and Ra’eese Aleem. Goodman (14-0) is ranked fourth by the IBF and WBO and is coming off a March unanimous decision win over T.J. Doheny to secure IBF and WBO secondary titles. Aleem (20-0) is ranked second by the WBO, fifth by the IBF, and seventh by the WBA. His most recent fight was last September, claiming a unanimous decision over Mike Plania for the WBO NABO title.

Main card for Tszyu vs. Ocampo

Main event : Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, for Tszyu’s WBO interim junior middleweight title

: Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, for Tszyu’s WBO interim junior middleweight title Sam Goodman vs. Ra’eese Aleem, 12 rounds, junior featherweight

Preliminary card