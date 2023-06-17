Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo fight time, live stream, more for light middleweight bout

Boxing returns down under this weekend as Tim Tszyu continues to wait for a shot at undisputed junior middleweight champ Jermell Charlo. Tszyu is fighting in his home country on Showtime when he puts his interim WBO title on the line against Carlos Campo.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo

The fight will air on Showtime’s late night boxing programming on Saturday, June 17. A live stream is available at sho.com.

The show is bumped back a little later than normal with an 11:30 p.m. ET start time. The main card is only two fights, so the main event ring walks will likely get started by the 1 p.m. hour.

Fighter history

Tszyu is 22-0 and claimed his first major world title in March when he stopped Tony Harrison in ninth round. Prior to that he had dominated the secondary circuit, claiming the WBO Global and Asia Pacific titles, as well as the IBF Australasian title. He would at some point like a shot at Charlo for the undisputed crown, but that remains a dream for the time-being.

Ocampo has managed to secure himself another title shot in spite of losing a decision to Sebastian Fundora in a bid for the WBC interim title. Ocampo is 34-2 and currently ranked 11th by the WBO. He’s a heavy underdog in this bout, but it’s a huge opportunity, and likely his last big name opportunity if he can’t win or at least make things interesting.

Fight odds

Tszyu is a -1400 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Ocampo is a +750 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced at -120 and the under priced at -115. The favored fight outcome is a Tszyu stoppage at -250, followed by a Tszyu decision at +260. An Ocamp stoppage is +1200 and a decision is +2000.

Main card for Tszyu vs. Ocampo

Main event : Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, for Tszyu’s WBO interim junior middleweight title

: Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, for Tszyu’s WBO interim junior middleweight title Sam Goodman vs. Ra’eese Aleem, 12 rounds, super-bantamweight

Preliminary card