Odds for UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier on Saturday, June 17

The UFC returns to the APEX right off the Las Vegas strip this Saturday for a clash of top five middleweights between Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) and Jared Cannonier (16-6). The winner of this fight will return in the top five and could work their way back to title shot down the road, while the loser falls down the UFC rankings.
Vettori-Cannonier leads a packed card of fights with eight preliminary fights and six on the main card. The preliminary card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. with ESPN and ESPN+ handling the broadcast.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Marvin Vettori: -125
Jared Cannonier: +105
Arman Tsarukyan: -1050
Joaquim Silva: +700
Armen Petrosyan: +125
Christian Duncan: -145
Pat Sabatini: -200
Lucas Almeida: +170
Manuel Torres: -180
Nikolas Motta: +155
Nicolas Dalby: +165
Muslim Salikhov: -195
Preliminary card
Jimmy Flick: +235
Alessandro Costa: -280
Kyung Ho Kang: +120
Cristan Quinonez: -140
Carlos Hernandez: +105
Denys Bondar: -125
Tereza Bleda: -225
Gabriella Fernandes: +190
Daniel Argueta: +160
Ronnie Lawrence: -190
Zac Pauga: +160
Modestas Bukauskas: -190