Odds for UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier on Saturday, June 17

The UFC returns to the APEX right off the Las Vegas strip this Saturday for a clash of top five middleweights between Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) and Jared Cannonier (16-6). The winner of this fight will return in the top five and could work their way back to title shot down the road, while the loser falls down the UFC rankings.

Vettori-Cannonier leads a packed card of fights with eight preliminary fights and six on the main card. The preliminary card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. with ESPN and ESPN+ handling the broadcast.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Marvin Vettori: -125

Jared Cannonier: +105

Arman Tsarukyan: -1050

Joaquim Silva: +700

Armen Petrosyan: +125

Christian Duncan: -145

Pat Sabatini: -200

Lucas Almeida: +170

Manuel Torres: -180

Nikolas Motta: +155

Nicolas Dalby: +165

Muslim Salikhov: -195

Preliminary card

Jimmy Flick: +235

Alessandro Costa: -280

Kyung Ho Kang: +120

Cristan Quinonez: -140

Carlos Hernandez: +105

Denys Bondar: -125

Tereza Bleda: -225

Gabriella Fernandes: +190

Daniel Argueta: +160

Ronnie Lawrence: -190

Zac Pauga: +160

Modestas Bukauskas: -190