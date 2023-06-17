 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier on Saturday, June 17

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Corey Long
MMA: UFC 276-Adesanya vs Cannonier Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC returns to the APEX right off the Las Vegas strip this Saturday for a clash of top five middleweights between Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) and Jared Cannonier (16-6). The winner of this fight will return in the top five and could work their way back to title shot down the road, while the loser falls down the UFC rankings.

Vettori-Cannonier leads a packed card of fights with eight preliminary fights and six on the main card. The preliminary card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. with ESPN and ESPN+ handling the broadcast.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Marvin Vettori: -125
Jared Cannonier: +105

Arman Tsarukyan: -1050
Joaquim Silva: +700

Armen Petrosyan: +125
Christian Duncan: -145

Pat Sabatini: -200
Lucas Almeida: +170

Manuel Torres: -180
Nikolas Motta: +155

Nicolas Dalby: +165
Muslim Salikhov: -195

Preliminary card

Jimmy Flick: +235
Alessandro Costa: -280

Kyung Ho Kang: +120
Cristan Quinonez: -140

Carlos Hernandez: +105
Denys Bondar: -125

Tereza Bleda: -225
Gabriella Fernandes: +190

Daniel Argueta: +160
Ronnie Lawrence: -190

Zac Pauga: +160
Modestas Bukauskas: -190

