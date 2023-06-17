 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the U.S. Open on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 U.S. Open tees off Sunday morning at the Los Angeles Country Club in California. We’ll have a full list of tee times.

Rickie Fowler tees off on the eleventh hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

It was a dramatic Moving Day on a much tougher North Course at Los Angeles Country Club, as the track of the 2023 U.S. Open began to show her teeth.

And with a superstar-filled leaderboard in Tinseltown, we head to the last 18 holes with Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark in the lead at -10. Fowler is just round from not only his first major win, but his first win anywhere in over four years. Clark has just one career victory on the PGA TOUR, but has been lurking in several events this year as well.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Rory McIlroy with a score of -9 is the favorite is the to take home the trophy at +200, with Clark the second choice at +250. Fowler checks in at +260, and Scottie Scheffler at -7 is fourth on the odds board at +400. Scheffler’s dramatic chip in for eagle from the fairway on No. 17 was the shot of the day in the championship.

Below is a full list of tee times and groups for the final round of the 2023 U.S. Open on Sunday, June 18.

2023 U.S. Open Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
5:30 PM Rickie Fowler Wyndham Clark
5:19 PM Rory McIlroy Scottie Scheffler
5:08 PM Harris English Dustin Johnson
4:57 PM Xander Schauffele Ryutaro Nagano
4:46 PM Tom Kim Bryson DeChambeau
4:35 PM Cameron Smith Hideki Matsuyama
4:19 PM Viktor Hovland Min Woo Lee
4:08 PM Patrick Cantlay Padraig Harrington
3:57 PM Matt Fitzpatrick Collin Morikawa
3:46 PM Tony Finau Shane Lowry
3:35 PM Russell Henley Cameron Young
3:24 PM Tyrrell Hatton Brooks Koepka
3:13 PM Joaquin Niemann Si Woo Kim
3:02 PM Keith Mitchell Sam Burns
2:51 PM Eric Cole Justin Suh
2:35 PM Brian Harman Ryan Fox
2:24 PM Patrick Rodgers Billy Horschel
2:13 PM Denny McCarthy Gary Woodland
2:02 PM Dylan Wu Jon Rahm
1:51 PM Tommy Fleetwood Sam Stevens
1:40 PM Sergio Garcia Kevin Streelman
1:29 PM Austin Eckroat Andrew Putnam
1:18 PM Sahith Theegala Charley Hoffman
1:07 PM Sebastian Munoz Nick Hardy
12:51 PM Sam Bennett Jordan Smith
12:40 PM Gordon Sargent Yuto Katsuragawa
12:29 PM Mackenzie Hughes Ryan Gerard
12:18 PM Adam Hadwin Abraham Ancer
12:07 PM Aldrich Potgieter Romain Langasque
11:56 AM David Puig Ben Carr
11:45 AM Maxwell Moldovan Adam Svensson
11:34 AM Jacob Solomon Patrick Reed
11:23 AM Ryo Ishikawa

