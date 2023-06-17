Full list of tee times for Final Round of the U.S. Open on Sunday

It was a dramatic Moving Day on a much tougher North Course at Los Angeles Country Club, as the track of the 2023 U.S. Open began to show her teeth.

And with a superstar-filled leaderboard in Tinseltown, we head to the last 18 holes with Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark in the lead at -10. Fowler is just round from not only his first major win, but his first win anywhere in over four years. Clark has just one career victory on the PGA TOUR, but has been lurking in several events this year as well.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Rory McIlroy with a score of -9 is the favorite is the to take home the trophy at +200, with Clark the second choice at +250. Fowler checks in at +260, and Scottie Scheffler at -7 is fourth on the odds board at +400. Scheffler’s dramatic chip in for eagle from the fairway on No. 17 was the shot of the day in the championship.

Below is a full list of tee times and groups for the final round of the 2023 U.S. Open on Sunday, June 18.