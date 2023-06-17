 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Formula 1 racing is in Montreal this weekend for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 4 p.m. Both qualifying and the race will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events through ESPN. If you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last a little over one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods. The first 18 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 12 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen is once again the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -330 odds ahead of qualifying. He’s -215 to be the fastest qualifier, with Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc second at +550, and Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso tied for fourth at +1400.

How to watch qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Canadian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

More From DraftKings Nation