Where is the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade and what is the route

Vegas will celebrate its Cup victory on Saturday. We go over the location and route.

By Teddy Ricketson
Ivan Barbashev #49 of the Vegas Golden Knights hoists the Stanley Cup following their victory over the Florida Panthers in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Panthers 9-3. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions. They finished the regular season with a 51-22-9 record and made their way past the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars through the first three rounds of the playoffs. The Golden Knights matched up with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals and dominated. They won the Stanley Cup after a 9-3 victory in Game 5. The victory parade for Vegas will be held on Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. PT.

2023 Stanley Cup: Golden Knights parade

The parade route will stretch along both sides of Las Vegas Boulevard between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Boulevard. The parade will wrap up with a celebratory fan rally on Toshiba Plaza and the Park District in front of T-Mobile Arena. The parade is expected to last about two hours.

Vegas will be celebrating the first Stanley Cup victory of its brief five-year existence. The town notably got behind their team, and this parade is expected to be just as much for the fans as it is for the players. When the city of Las Vegas is involved, you know it will be over the top. Players, coaches, executives and other guests will be part of the parade, but the exciting part will likely be the celebration at the end of the parade outside the T-Mobile Arena.

