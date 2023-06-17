Where is the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade and what is the route

The Vegas Golden Knights are the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions. They finished the regular season with a 51-22-9 record and made their way past the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars through the first three rounds of the playoffs. The Golden Knights matched up with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals and dominated. They won the Stanley Cup after a 9-3 victory in Game 5. The victory parade for Vegas will be held on Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. PT.

2023 Stanley Cup: Golden Knights parade

The parade route will stretch along both sides of Las Vegas Boulevard between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Boulevard. The parade will wrap up with a celebratory fan rally on Toshiba Plaza and the Park District in front of T-Mobile Arena. The parade is expected to last about two hours.

VGK CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE! @GoldenKnights fans are invited to celebrate with the #StanleyCup champs in a parade down Las Vegas Blvd. Saturday, June 17.



Route starts at Flamingo Rd. & extends to Tropicana Ave. Parade starts at 7PM and will culminate with a rally on Toshiba Plaza… pic.twitter.com/UjmkoeBlPp — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 14, 2023

Vegas will be celebrating the first Stanley Cup victory of its brief five-year existence. The town notably got behind their team, and this parade is expected to be just as much for the fans as it is for the players. When the city of Las Vegas is involved, you know it will be over the top. Players, coaches, executives and other guests will be part of the parade, but the exciting part will likely be the celebration at the end of the parade outside the T-Mobile Arena.