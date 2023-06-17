How to watch Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade via live stream

The Vegas Golden Knights are the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions. They dominated the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers and culminated their championship run with a blowout 9-3 victory in Game 5. Now, the team is planning its victory parade around Las Vegas, Nevada. The parade will be held on Saturday, June 17 starting at 7 p.m. PT.

2023 Stanley Cup: Golden Knights parade live stream

The Golden Knights will have full run of Las Vegas Boulevard as both sides of the street will be closed for the parade. The route begins at Flamingo Road and extends all the way to Tropicana Boulevard. The best way to catch the parade action would obviously be in person, but if you are a fan from afar or are local and don’t want to deal with the crowds, there are some options.

Those local to Las Vegas can catch the parade on ABC13, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. PT. Local TV coverage is reportedly also going to be carried on Fox5, which will be hosting a live stream on their website for the entirety of the parade.