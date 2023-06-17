WNBA picks and predictions for Saturday, June 17

We have just one game on the WNBA schedule today as the Seattle Storm hit the road to face the Dallas Wings in a Commissioner’s Cup contest at 2 p.m. ET. The game will air on on CBS and can be streamed on CBS live with a cable login.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings, 2 p.m. ET

Spread: Wings -7

Total: 164.5

Moneyline: Wings -285, Storm +240

The pick: Storm +7

Both teams are trying to rebound today after suffering blowout losses this week. The Wings fell to the Sparks 79-61 on Wednesday before the Storm were throttled by the Aces 96-63 on Thursday. Seattle has been otherwise competitive despite its record and is 5-3-1 against the spread this year. I’ll lean with Jewell Lloyd, Ezi Magbegor, and company to cover on the road and make this a close one.