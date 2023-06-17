 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WNBA picks and predictions for Saturday, June 17

We share our top WNBA picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday, June 17th.

By Nick Simon

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

We have just one game on the WNBA schedule today as the Seattle Storm hit the road to face the Dallas Wings in a Commissioner’s Cup contest at 2 p.m. ET. The game will air on on CBS and can be streamed on CBS live with a cable login.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings, 2 p.m. ET

Spread: Wings -7
Total: 164.5
Moneyline: Wings -285, Storm +240

The pick: Storm +7

Both teams are trying to rebound today after suffering blowout losses this week. The Wings fell to the Sparks 79-61 on Wednesday before the Storm were throttled by the Aces 96-63 on Thursday. Seattle has been otherwise competitive despite its record and is 5-3-1 against the spread this year. I’ll lean with Jewell Lloyd, Ezi Magbegor, and company to cover on the road and make this a close one.

