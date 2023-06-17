Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Cubs on Saturday, June 17

Coming off a 10-3 loss at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon, the Baltimore Orioles (43-26) will look to even up their interleague series against Chicago Cubs (32-37) on Saturday. First pitch for game two is set for 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. The O’s will send veteran righty Kyle Gibson (8-3, 3.90 ERA) to the mound, while lefty Justin Steele (6-2, 2.65) makes his long-awaited return from the IL for the Cubs.

Chicago enters as the -130 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making Baltimore the +110 underdog with the over/under set at 7.5.

Orioles-Cubs picks: Saturday, June 17

Injury report

Orioles

Out: RP Austin Voth (elbow), 1B Ryan Mountcastle (illness), RP Mychal Givens (shoulder), OF Cedric Mullins (groin), RP Dillon Tate (forearm), SP John Means (elbow)

Cubs

RP Brandon Hughes (knee), 1B Edwin Rios (groin), RP Nick Burdi (abdomen), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), SP Adrian Sampson (knee), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow), RP Codi Heuer (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Gibson vs. Justin Steele

Gibson will make his 15th start in year one with the Orioles, which has largely been a success when compared to his previous two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. Gibson allowed three or fewer runs in five straight starts, and Baltimore has a 4-1 record in those outings.

Steele will step back into the rotation for the first time since May 31, as he’s missed the last 2-3 weeks with a forearm strain. He was off to an excellent start through the first couple months of the season, especially in April when he had a 1.49 ERA over six starts.

Over/Under pick

It’s always difficult to know what to expect from a pitcher in his first start off the injured list, but it feels like this could be a low-scoring matchup. Steele has excellent season-long numbers, which are even better than last year’s stats in a bit of a breakout season. Gibson has been solid as well, so let’s go with the under in this spot even with a low total.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

I’m trusting the Orioles a little bit more in this spot, so let’s side with Baltimore to pick up a victory. The Orioles lost two in a row just once this month, and there’s plenty of value you’re getting with plus odds on Baltimore to pick up a victory. They’ve done well in Gibson’s recent starts, and that should continue on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Orioles