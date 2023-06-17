Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Rangers on Saturday, June 17

The Toronto Blue Jays (39-32) will go for the series victory on Saturday night after taking the opener of their three-game set with Texas Rangers (42-27) on Friday. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field in Arlington. Swingman Trevor Richards (0-0, 3.30 ERA) will start for Toronto in what figured to be something of a bullpen game, while righty Dane Dunning (5-1, 2.76) looks to get back on track for Texas after a couple of rocky outings.

The Rangers are -130 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Blue Jays +110 underdogs with the over/under set at nine.

Blue Jays-Rangers picks: Saturday, June 17

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: 1B Brandon Belt (hamstring), RP Zach Pop (hamstring), SP Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Rangers

Day to day: SP Jon Gray (blister)

Out: 3B Brad Miller (oblique), SP Jacob deGrom (elbow), SP Glenn Otto (shoulder), SP Jake Odorizzi (arm), RP Brett Martin (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Trevor Richards vs. Dane Dunning

Richards began the year in Toronto’s bullpen but got thrust into an impromptu start last week and showed out, striking out seven while allowing one hit over three shutout innings against the Minnesota Twins. The righty still isn’t stretched out enough for a full starter’s workload, but his changeup is a legit weapon (50.9% whiff rate) and could allow him to give the Jays at least a few quality innings.

Dunning will make his 16th appearance and eighth start of the season. His last two outings were a bit of a struggle, but he had a fantastic May when he had a 2.28 ERA over five outings. In his last time out, Dunning allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and five walks over five innings in a 12-inning loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Over/Under pick

Friday’s game ended with a 2-1 final, and each of Toronto’s last three games has fallen below this number. Ditto for Texas, and while these are two dangerous offenses, Richards is an underrated weapon while the Blue Jays’ bats have run hot and cold this year.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

I’m a believer in Richards’ stuff, even if it’s only over four or so innings, while Dunning appears to be falling back to Earth a bit after his hot start. At plus odds, give me Toronto to snag a much-needed series victory.

Pick: Blue Jays