Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Mets on Saturday, June 17

The St. Louis Cardinals (27-43) will look to end a six-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon when they take on the New York Mets (33-36). First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field in Queens, New York. St. Louis will send veteran righty Adam Wainwright (2-1, 5.79 ERA) to the mound to snap their skid, while the Mets counter with Kodai Senga (6-3, 3.34).

New York enters as the -165 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Cardinals +140 underdogs with the over/under set at nine.

Cardinals-Mets picks: Saturday, June 17

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: RP Ryan Helsley (forearm), OF Lars Nootbaar (back), OF Tyler O’Neill (back), SP Packy Naughton (forearm), RP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder)

Mets

Out: 1B Pete Alonso (wrist), RP Edwin Uceta (ankle), OF Tim Locastro (thumb), SP Elieser Hernandez (shoulder), RP Sam Coonrod (lat), RP Edwin Diaz (knee), RP Bryce Montes de Oca (elbow), SP Jose Quintana (ribs)

Starting pitchers

Adam Wainwright vs. Kodai Senga

Wainwright will make his eighth start of the season, and he’s been giving up plenty of baserunners all year. The 41-year-old hasn’t thrown six innings in any start this season and allowed at least seven hits in six of seven outings.

Senga will make his 13th start in his rookie season, and he has put together some incredible performances to this point. The former NPB star didn’t allow an earned run over seven innings of work in two of his last three outings heading into Saturday afternoon.

Over/Under pick

Wainwright’s numbers look pretty bad as he continues to tough it out on the mound into his 40s, and they could be even worse considering how many hits he’s given up. He allowed just three runs in each of his last three outings but gave up 25 hits over those starts. The Mets should have some success at the plate here and do plenty of damage to this total.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Judging by that analysis in the over/under pick, you probably can assume I’ll side with the Mets in this spot. Senga is simply throwing a whole lot better than Wainwright at this point with a large enough sample size on the season, and New York is worth a bet on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Mets