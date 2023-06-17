Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Braves on Saturday, June 17

The Atlanta Braves (44-26) will look to make it three in a row against the Colorado Rockies (29-43) on Saturday afternoon, with first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta. Reliever-turned-starter Connor Seabold (1-2, 4.70 ERA) gets the ball for Colorado, while the Braves turn to sensational rookie Bryce Elder (4-1, 2.69).

The Braves are heavy -295 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Rockies +245 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Rockies-Braves picks: Saturday, June 17

Injury report

Rockies

Out: OF Charlie Blackmon (hand), OF Kris Bryant (heel), 1B CJ Cron (back), SP Ryan Feltner (head), SP Antonio Senzatela (elbow), SP German Marquez (triceps), 1B Sean Bouchard (biceps), SP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow), 2B Brendan Rodgers (shoulder), RP Tyler Kinley (elbow)

Braves

Out: RP Jesse Chavez (leg), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm), 3B Ehire Adrianza (elbow), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (oblique), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow), SP Huascar Ynoa (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Connor Seabold vs. Bryce Elder

Seabold will make his 16th appearance and ninth start of the season in his first year with the Rockies. His first two months were a bit rough, but the righty has been excellent in June. Seabold has a 2.08 ERA over three starts this month, giving up four runs on 17.1 innings of work.

Elder will make start No. 14 this season, and while he’s been very impressive in his rookie campaign, he’s coming off his worst performance of 2023. In his last time out, Elder allowed five runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Washington Nationals.

Over/Under pick

Seabold is tough to predict considering how bad things started out, but he’s seemed to figure things out over his last three outings. Elder hasn’t thrown very well two starts in a row, but this could be a decent spot for a bounce-back performance against a Rockies group that struggles away from Coors Field. Let’s bet against a slugfest here.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

Ready to get crazy? The +245 underdogs are worth a bet in this spot. The Braves offense ranks second in the league in slugging percentage (.469), but Seabold has been on a roll. While he’s been very good this month, Elder has allowed 10 runs over this last two outings. And the Rockies are getting that high of a payout? Let’s go with them.

Pick: Rockies